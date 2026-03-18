Bravo Bombshell: Judge Rules 'RHONY' Star Leah McSweeney's Lawsuit Against Andy Cohen and Network Will Unfold in Public Courtroom Showdown
March 18 2026, Published 2:20 p.m. ET
A federal judge has cleared the way for Leah McSweeney's explosive lawsuit against Andy Cohen, Bravo, and multiple media companies to play out in open court, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In a newly issued ruling, U.S. District Judge Lewis J. Liman determined that Cohen and the network forfeited their ability to force arbitration after already engaging in litigation.
Judge Rejects Arbitration Bid
According to the decision, the defendants waited too long to attempt shifting the case out of the public eye, per People.
As a result, the high-stakes legal battle will continue in a public courtroom rather than private arbitration, a move that could expose internal details of the reality TV empire.
In his order, Judge Liman made clear he was not convinced by the defendants' attempt to change course midstream.
He wrote that Bravo and Cohen appeared eager to avoid the "daunting specter of civil discovery," but had already committed to fighting the case in court, effectively waiving their right to arbitration.
The judge also criticized the strategy, suggesting the defendants were "trying to have their cake and eat it too."
Inside Leah McSweeney's Explosive Allegations
McSweeney, 43, first filed her lawsuit in February 2024, accusing Cohen, Bravo, and several affiliated companies of fostering a toxic workplace environment during her time on The Real Housewives of New York City.
In her complaint, she alleged that producers knowingly put her in situations that would worsen her struggles with alcohol use disorder.
According to the filing, the production team "intentionally planned scenarios" designed to exacerbate her "disabilities" to create "morbidly salacious reality television."
She also made shocking claims about Cohen, alleging he engaged in "cocaine use with Housewives and other 'Bravolebrities' that he employs," and rewarded those who participated with "more favorable treatment and edits."
Retaliation Claims and Legal Battle
In later court filings submitted in 2025, McSweeney accused Cohen of leveraging his industry influence to damage her reputation after she went public with her lawsuit.
She alleged he orchestrated a "coordinated attack" through the media, claiming he "either directly requested or induced current and former Real Housewives cast members" to publicly label her a liar.
According to McSweeney, those who complied did so to "curry favor with Cohen in the hopes that such favor would propel their entertainment careers."
The case has already seen key rulings, with the judge allowing several of McSweeney’s disability-related claims to proceed while dismissing others.
NBCUniversal's legal team has argued her experience reflects standard reality TV practices protected by the First Amendment, while her attorney countered that the network was "profiting from showing people crumble."
The Dark Truth of Reality TV
During a prior hearing, Judge Liman admitted he had never watched the Real Housewives franchise, prompting McSweeney's attorney to quip, "You're gonna see a lot more of this show than you want."
Following the latest ruling, McSweeney took to social media to call it a "huge ruling," while admitting the case has been "emotionally and mentally draining," per The Hollywood Reporter.
"Reality TV might look like entertainment," she wrote, "but behind the drama, there can be harmful misconduct that should never be normalized."