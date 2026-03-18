Bravo Bombshell: Judge Rules 'RHONY' Star Leah McSweeney's Lawsuit Against Andy Cohen and Network Will Unfold in Public Courtroom Showdown

According to the decision, the defendants waited too long to attempt shifting the case out of the public eye, per People.

As a result, the high-stakes legal battle will continue in a public courtroom rather than private arbitration, a move that could expose internal details of the reality TV empire.

In his order, Judge Liman made clear he was not convinced by the defendants' attempt to change course midstream.

He wrote that Bravo and Cohen appeared eager to avoid the "daunting specter of civil discovery," but had already committed to fighting the case in court, effectively waiving their right to arbitration.

The judge also criticized the strategy, suggesting the defendants were "trying to have their cake and eat it too."