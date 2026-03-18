Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Leah McSweeney

Bravo Bombshell: Judge Rules 'RHONY' Star Leah McSweeney's Lawsuit Against Andy Cohen and Network Will Unfold in Public Courtroom Showdown

split image of Andy Cohen and Leah McSweeney
Source: mega

Leah McSweeney's legal war with Bravo is officially heading to public court.

Profile Image

March 18 2026, Published 2:20 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

A federal judge has cleared the way for Leah McSweeney's explosive lawsuit against Andy Cohen, Bravo, and multiple media companies to play out in open court, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In a newly issued ruling, U.S. District Judge Lewis J. Liman determined that Cohen and the network forfeited their ability to force arbitration after already engaging in litigation.

Article continues below advertisement

Judge Rejects Arbitration Bid

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
image of A judge shut down Andy Cohen's attempt to move the case behind closed doors.
Source: mega

A judge shut down Cohen's attempt to move the case behind closed doors.

According to the decision, the defendants waited too long to attempt shifting the case out of the public eye, per People.

As a result, the high-stakes legal battle will continue in a public courtroom rather than private arbitration, a move that could expose internal details of the reality TV empire.

In his order, Judge Liman made clear he was not convinced by the defendants' attempt to change course midstream.

He wrote that Bravo and Cohen appeared eager to avoid the "daunting specter of civil discovery," but had already committed to fighting the case in court, effectively waiving their right to arbitration.

The judge also criticized the strategy, suggesting the defendants were "trying to have their cake and eat it too."

Article continues below advertisement

Inside Leah McSweeney's Explosive Allegations

image of The ruling could expose major behind-the-scenes details from 'RHONY.'
Source: mega

The ruling could expose major behind-the-scenes details from 'RHONY.'

McSweeney, 43, first filed her lawsuit in February 2024, accusing Cohen, Bravo, and several affiliated companies of fostering a toxic workplace environment during her time on The Real Housewives of New York City.

In her complaint, she alleged that producers knowingly put her in situations that would worsen her struggles with alcohol use disorder.

According to the filing, the production team "intentionally planned scenarios" designed to exacerbate her "disabilities" to create "morbidly salacious reality television."

She also made shocking claims about Cohen, alleging he engaged in "cocaine use with Housewives and other 'Bravolebrities' that he employs," and rewarded those who participated with "more favorable treatment and edits."

Article continues below advertisement

Retaliation Claims and Legal Battle

image of McSweeney has accused Bravo of exploiting her struggles with addiction.
Source: mega

McSweeney has accused Bravo of exploiting her struggles with addiction.

In later court filings submitted in 2025, McSweeney accused Cohen of leveraging his industry influence to damage her reputation after she went public with her lawsuit.

She alleged he orchestrated a "coordinated attack" through the media, claiming he "either directly requested or induced current and former Real Housewives cast members" to publicly label her a liar.

According to McSweeney, those who complied did so to "curry favor with Cohen in the hopes that such favor would propel their entertainment careers."

The case has already seen key rulings, with the judge allowing several of McSweeney’s disability-related claims to proceed while dismissing others.

NBCUniversal's legal team has argued her experience reflects standard reality TV practices protected by the First Amendment, while her attorney countered that the network was "profiting from showing people crumble."

READ MORE ON Celebrity
bob barker

'The Price Is Right' Legend Bob Barker 'Was Ready to Take His Own Life' Two Months After Wife Dorothy Jo Gideon’s Cancer Death, New Doc Claims

picture of Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban 'No Longer Speak' as Real Reason Behind Daughter Snubbing Country Star is Exposed — 'He's Like a Different Person Now'

The Dark Truth of Reality TV

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

image of She claims Cohen led a 'coordinated attack' against her in the press.
Source: mega

She claims Cohen led a 'coordinated attack' against her in the press.

During a prior hearing, Judge Liman admitted he had never watched the Real Housewives franchise, prompting McSweeney's attorney to quip, "You're gonna see a lot more of this show than you want."

Following the latest ruling, McSweeney took to social media to call it a "huge ruling," while admitting the case has been "emotionally and mentally draining," per The Hollywood Reporter.

"Reality TV might look like entertainment," she wrote, "but behind the drama, there can be harmful misconduct that should never be normalized."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.