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JP Morgan 'Sex Slave' Scandal Erupts: Chirayu Rana's Lawyer Quits Just Hours Before Court Hearing About Former Co-Worker Allegedly Forcing Him into Disturbing Arrangement

Photo of Chirayu Rana
Source: Sage Mount

Chirayu Rana's lawyer quit just hours before the highly anticipated court hearing.

May 26 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

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Chirayu Rana's explosive lawsuit accusing JPMorgan executive Lorna Hajdini of forcing him into a disturbing “s-- slave” arrangement took another dramatic turn after his attorney abruptly withdrew from the bombshell case just hours before a scheduled court hearing, RadarOnline.com can report.

According to the Daily Mail, Rana’s lawyer, Daniel Kaiser, officially moved to step away from representing the former JPMorgan banker ahead of Tuesday's highly anticipated federal hearing in New York.

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The Unexpected Legal Shakeup

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Photo of Chirayu Rana
Source: TIKTOK

The shocking legal shakeup immediately fueled new questions surrounding the already scandal-plagued court battle.

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The shocking legal shakeup immediately fueled new questions surrounding the already scandal-plagued court battle that has generated weeks of explosive headlines tied to alleged sexual abuse, coercion, workplace retaliation, and reputational destruction inside one of Wall Street's biggest financial institutions.

As Radar previously reported, Rana accused Hajdini of allegedly drugging, sexually assaulting, and psychologically manipulating him during their time working together at JPMorgan.

In a series of explosive filings, Rana further claimed the alleged relationship spiraled into what he described as a controlling "master-slave dynamic" that allegedly left him suffering from severe emotional trauma and PTSD.

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JP Morgan Fiercely Denied The Allegations

Photo of Lorna Hajdini
Source: INSTAGRAM

Lorna Hajdini has aggressively fought back in court by filing her own countersuit accusing Rana of fabricating the allegations.

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The former banker also alleged Hajdini made racist remarks toward him and threatened his career and compensation if he refused to comply with her alleged demands.

JPMorgan has fiercely denied the allegations and previously said an internal investigation found "no merit" to Rana's claims.

The banking giant also publicly disputed assertions that Hajdini supervised Rana or had authority over his compensation and promotion opportunities.

Meanwhile, Hajdini has aggressively fought back in court by filing her own countersuit, accusing Rana of fabricating the allegations in an alleged attempt to extort millions while destroying her reputation in the process.

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Lorna Hajdini Claims Online Harassment

Photo Lorna Hajdini
Source: LINKEDIN

Her legal team further claimed the viral allegations sparked online harassment, including threatening messages, sexually explicit AI-generated images.

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Her legal team further claimed the viral allegations sparked horrifying online harassment, including threatening messages, sexually explicit AI-generated images, and abusive attacks targeting both Hajdini and her family.

The increasingly bitter legal war has also triggered mounting scrutiny surrounding Rana's credibility after additional allegations surfaced in recent court filings and media reports.

According to court documents tied to the ongoing litigation, Rana was accused of previously making questionable claims involving personal tragedies, including allegedly falsely claiming his father had died.

The allegation added yet another layer of controversy to the already explosive case as both sides continue fiercely battling over the truth behind the disturbing accusations.

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Photo of Chirayu Rana
Source: Baruna Rana/Facebook

Today’s hearing was expected to center around Chirayu Rana’s ongoing effort to continue proceeding anonymously in court under the name 'John Doe.'

Today's hearing was expected to center around Rana's ongoing effort to continue proceeding anonymously in court under the name "John Doe" as the legal war intensifies publicly.

However, the sudden withdrawal of his attorney dramatically shifted attention toward the stability of Rana’s case itself.

As of Tuesday afternoon, it remained unclear whether Rana planned to retain new counsel or temporarily proceed representing himself in the high-profile legal battle.

Neither Rana nor Kaiser publicly detailed the reason for the attorney’s abrupt exit.

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