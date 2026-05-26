JP Morgan 'Sex Slave' Scandal Erupts: Chirayu Rana's Lawyer Quits Just Hours Before Court Hearing About Former Co-Worker Allegedly Forcing Him into Disturbing Arrangement

The shocking legal shakeup immediately fueled new questions surrounding the already scandal-plagued court battle that has generated weeks of explosive headlines tied to alleged sexual abuse, coercion, workplace retaliation, and reputational destruction inside one of Wall Street's biggest financial institutions.

As Radar previously reported, Rana accused Hajdini of allegedly drugging, sexually assaulting, and psychologically manipulating him during their time working together at JPMorgan.

In a series of explosive filings, Rana further claimed the alleged relationship spiraled into what he described as a controlling "master-slave dynamic" that allegedly left him suffering from severe emotional trauma and PTSD.