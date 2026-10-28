Joy Behar Returns to 'The View' After 1 Month — as She Describes Shoulder Injury as 'Worse Than Childbirth'
Oct. 28 2026, Published 12:30 p.m. ET
Joy Behar is officially back, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
The 84-year-old made her return to The View on Wednesday, October 28 following a month-long hiatus. Her absence was due to an unexpected and serious shoulder injury, which she sustained backstage.
Joy Behar Returns to 'The View'
Her co-host Sara Haines escorted her to her seat, and her entrance was soundtracked by Elton John's 1974 single The B---- Is Back.
She was greeted with a standing ovation.
"I see that you played The B---- Is Back. You should've played God Save the Queen," Behar said with a laugh.
Behar went on to share new details of her injury.
"I mean, I went down hard in this building," she shared. "I dislocated my shoulder. I don’t know if that’s ever happened to anybody, but it’s worse than childbirth."
"I mean, I would have given up names to the CIA; that kind of torture, it was bad," Behar explained.
'Things Happen, You Can't Help It'
Behar's co-hosts made it clear how much they missed her when she was recovering.
"You know, we're together a lot, and so when one of us is not around, you feel it," Whoopi Goldberg said.
Haines then compared the cast to a family, noting how they go through the ups and downs of life together.
"Things happen, you can't help it," Behar noted. "I couldn't help that I went down."
Joy Behar Termination Rumors
News of Behar's return comes just days after reports that she could potentially be fired began to circulate.
A representative for the show was quick to shut the rumor down, indicating that the fan favorite is here to stay. It didn't take long for her to get back to her usual antics, either.
Shortly after making her entrance, Behar noted how upset she was that she was absent for some of their latest "hot topics," including President Donald Trump's bizarre comments about Nicki Minaj's rear end.
Joy Behar's Hiatus
"Even when I went down and went to the hospital, the doctor didn't even look at my a-- like that, with such love and affection," she joked.
Before her most recent hiatus, Behar took a two-week break from the show to spend some time overseas.
The break allowed her to work on her play, My First Ex-Husband, in London.