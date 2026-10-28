Joy Behar Returns to 'The View' After 1 Month — as She Describes Shoulder Injury as 'Worse Than Childbirth'

Her co-host Sara Haines escorted her to her seat, and her entrance was soundtracked by Elton John's 1974 single The B---- Is Back.

She was greeted with a standing ovation.

"I see that you played The B---- Is Back. You should've played God Save the Queen," Behar said with a laugh.

Behar went on to share new details of her injury.

"I mean, I went down hard in this building," she shared. "I dislocated my shoulder. I don’t know if that’s ever happened to anybody, but it’s worse than childbirth."

"I mean, I would have given up names to the CIA; that kind of torture, it was bad," Behar explained.