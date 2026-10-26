Jon Gosselin's Ex Says She Will 'Always Be Collin's Mom' — After He Accused Estranged Mother Kate of 'Abuse' in Memoir

Conrad, who dated Gosselin's father, Jon, from 2014 to 2021, shared a heartfelt Instagram post about the 22-year-old and their continued relationship after reading the tell-all.

"Collin, where do I even begin?," she wrote. "A #1 New York Times bestselling author! Who would have imagined that all those years ago?"

"I am so incredibly proud of you!," Conrad continued. "When you came into my life, you had already been through more than any child should ever have to experience. I didn’t know what the years ahead would bring, but I knew I loved you and wanted you to feel safe, loved, and supported."

"We’ve shared so much together," she added. "The laughter, the tears, the holidays, the vacations, the challenges, and all those everyday moments I’ll treasure forever. Watching you grow into the man you are today has been one of the greatest joys of my life."