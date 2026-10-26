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Home > News > Kate Gosselin

Jon Gosselin's Ex Says She Will 'Always Be Collin's Mom' — After He Accused Estranged Mother Kate of 'Abuse' in Memoir

Split image of Colleen Conrad and Collin Gosselin
Source: @COLLEEN.CONRAD122/INSTAGRAM; @COLLINGOSSELIN1/INSTAGRAM

Colleen Conrad spoke out on her relationship with Collin Gosselin.

Oct. 26 2026, Published 12:28 p.m. ET

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Colleen Conrad had strong feelings about Collin Gosselin's new memoir, RadarOnline.com can report.

Conrad, who dated Gosselin's father, Jon, from 2014 to 2021, shared a heartfelt Instagram post about the 22-year-old and their continued relationship after reading the tell-all.

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Colleen Conrad Says She's 'So Incredibly Proud'

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In a heartfelt Instagram post, Colleen Conrad congratulated Collin Gosselin.
Source: @COLLEEN.CONRAD122/INSTAGRAM

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Colleen Conrad congratulated Collin Gosselin.

"Collin, where do I even begin?," she wrote. "A #1 New York Times bestselling author! Who would have imagined that all those years ago?"

"I am so incredibly proud of you!," Conrad continued. "When you came into my life, you had already been through more than any child should ever have to experience. I didn’t know what the years ahead would bring, but I knew I loved you and wanted you to feel safe, loved, and supported."

"We’ve shared so much together," she added. "The laughter, the tears, the holidays, the vacations, the challenges, and all those everyday moments I’ll treasure forever. Watching you grow into the man you are today has been one of the greatest joys of my life."

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'There Was a Teenage Boy Who Needed Me'

Image of Colleen Conrad says she will 'always' be Collin Gosselin's mom.
Source: @COLLEEN.CONRAD122/INSTAGRAM

Colleen Conrad says she will 'always' be Collin Gosselin's mom.

"Through it all, there was a teenage boy who needed me," she said. "And what you may never fully realize is how much I needed you, too. We helped each other through some incredibly difficult times."

Conrad ended her post by telling Collin, "No matter how old you get or where life takes you, I will always be your mom. I will always love you and cheer you on."

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Collin Gosselin released his memoir on October 13, 2026.
Source: @COLLINGOSSELIN1/INSTAGRAM

Collin Gosselin released his memoir on October 13, 2026.

Gosselin's memoir, In the Shadow of Eight: Surviving the Reality of My Childhood, was released on October 13, 2026. In the pages, he got candid about growing up on reality TV and claimed that he faced abuse at the hands of his mother, Kate.

He alleged Kate hit him, restrained him with zip ties, and more when he refused to perform for the cameras.

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Image of Kate Gosselin has not publicly addressed the specific allegations made against her in her son Collin's new memoir.
Source: MEGA

Kate Gosselin has spoken out against Collin's allegations online

Kate has spoken out against Collin's allegations several times online. In 2023, she defended her actions in an Instagram post.

“All measures that were taken in our home were at the explicit recommendation of (Collin’s) pediatric psychiatrist and/or his team of specialists and were put into place to safeguard every member of our family, our friends, as well as our family pets," she claimed at the time.

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