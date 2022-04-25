Johnny Depp Praises Amber Heard As 'Strong & Supportive' In Letter To His Former Mother-In-Law

“I don't need to explain the horrors to you... You know as well as I,” the letter continued. “What you do need to know that your daughter has risen far above the nightmarish task of taking care of this poor old junkie.”

“Never a second has gone by that she didn't look out for me to have her eyes on me to make sure that I was ok. Words are truly feeble in attempting to explain her heroism in a text – suffice to say that I have never me tor love a woman or a thing more. She has the strength of a thousand men. And that is due to no one or nothing but you sweetheart. Thank you.”