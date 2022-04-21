Johnny Depp Admits He Thought Amber Heard Was Having Affair With James Franco

The jury then heard text messages Depp sent Heard the following day after the flight.

"Once again, I find myself in a place of shame and regret. Of course, I am sorry. I really don't know why, or what happened. But I will never do it again. I want to get better for you. And for me. I must. My illness somehow crept up and grabbed me. I can't do it again. I can't live like that again. And I know you can't either. I must get better. And I will. For us both. Starting today. I love you. Again, I am so sorry. So sorry.. I love you and feel so bad for letting you down," one read.