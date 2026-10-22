John Goodman Makes Rare Comment on Extreme Weight Loss After Hitting 400 Pounds — 'I Was Eating Alcoholically' After Quitting Booze

The Roseanne favorite was aware his "big kid" persona could be lost as he navigated sobriety, but at that point he said he was too concerned with saving his own life to give it much thought.

"The thing about instant gratification is you don’t really care what’s going to happen right after it – which always led to bigger hangovers or me getting the shakes, and having to drink to get rid of the shakes, and that vicious cycle," he explained, adding that he was in a position where he would have been hospitalized one way or another.

"I just was tired of it, and I wanted to stop. I was overlooking real life," he continued. "And it was great to see there was a life where I didn’t have to use anything to enjoy it."

Following his lifestyle overhaul, Goodman insisted he’s been in a much better place.

"There’s been a lot of therapy. I'm happy now," he shared. "I just wish I was better spoken and I could relax more. The best stuff happens when I’m relaxed."