John Goodman Makes Rare Comment on Extreme Weight Loss After Hitting 400 Pounds — 'I Was Eating Alcoholically' After Quitting Booze
Oct. 22 2026, Published 11:15 a.m. ET
John Goodman has opened up about his extreme weight loss after the scales hit nearly 400 pounds.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the veteran actor, 74, claimed that he began "eating alcoholically" after quitting booze at 55 and underwent a surgery to curb his eating.
Goodman: 'Drinking Made Me Selfish'
"I'd lose 60 pounds in a summer, gain it all back. Seventy pounds, 80 pounds. And that got tiring," The Connors star said. "I took steps so I wouldn’t have to do that anymore. I was almost 400 pounds."
Post-operation, Goodman explained how he "turned anemic" as a result of the rapid and excessive weight loss.
After giving up alcohol, Goodman admitted it was only then he discovered how drinking was "delaying my maturation," adding he had "a lot of catching up to do, just realizing how selfish it made me."
'I Was Tired of It and I Wanted to Stop'
The Roseanne favorite was aware his "big kid" persona could be lost as he navigated sobriety, but at that point he said he was too concerned with saving his own life to give it much thought.
"The thing about instant gratification is you don’t really care what’s going to happen right after it – which always led to bigger hangovers or me getting the shakes, and having to drink to get rid of the shakes, and that vicious cycle," he explained, adding that he was in a position where he would have been hospitalized one way or another.
"I just was tired of it, and I wanted to stop. I was overlooking real life," he continued. "And it was great to see there was a life where I didn’t have to use anything to enjoy it."
Following his lifestyle overhaul, Goodman insisted he’s been in a much better place.
"There’s been a lot of therapy. I'm happy now," he shared. "I just wish I was better spoken and I could relax more. The best stuff happens when I’m relaxed."
John Goodman's Recent Injury and Turning Down Work With Roseanne
The actor is now focused on rebuilding his strength after suffering an on-set injury in London that put him out of commission for a month or so. Since then, he's been "building up the core, balance (and) strength training" so he doesn't "fall down" again.
"I was walking on set in my stocking feet, which was very stupid, and I was moving around Tom (Cruise) and my feet slid on the floor. I came down parallel to the ground, on my hip, and fractured it," he told The New Yorker.
His weight loss comments come after former co-star Roseanne Barr revealed Goodman had turned down a cameo in her new sitcom, Meemaw.
The canceled actress, 73, who played Goodman’s on-screen wife in Roseanne, said their relationship strained after she was axed from the show’s reboot for sending a racist tweet in 2018 and omitted from the sitcom’s rebranded version, The Connors, which starred Goodman.
Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Barr said: "My son called Goodman and asked him to do a cameo on Meemaw and he declined."
Speaking in July last year, Goodman said he hasn’t spoken to Barr, "for about seven or eight years."
"I’d rather doubt if she wants to talk to me," he added of his former on-screen wife.