Roseanne Barr No Longer Speaking to John Goodman and Reveals Former On-Screen Husband Turned Down Cameo in New Sitcom
Oct. 21 2026, Updated 9:07 a.m. ET
Roseanne Barr claims she no longer speaks to former co-star John Goodman — whom she says turned down a role in her new sitcom.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the controversial actress, 73, also told how her friendship with another Roseanne co-star Laurie Metcalf is on pause.
Barr's Sadness Over Co-Stars
Barr responded "I don't" when asked how she gets along with both Goodman, 74, and Metcalf, 71, in a new interview.
Asked if she was in contact with the two "at all," Barr replied, "Of course not," and added, "I did too," when the interviewer said, "That's kind of sad. I assumed you guys were like a family."
Barr’s relationship with the pair, who played on-screen husband Dan Connor and sister Jackie Harris, became strained following her axing from the reboot of her self-titled sitcom due to her racist tweet scandal in 2018.
Goodman Swerved Sitcom Offer
Barr published an offensive tweet about former Barack Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett, who is mixed-race, saying she looked as if "muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby."
The comedy was later rebranded The Connors, without Barr’s involvement, but both Goodman and Metcalf continued in the new revamped series which ran for seven seaons until April 2025.
Barr claims she did offer Goodman a cameo in his new project, a self-financed sitcom called Meemaw: A Modern Day Fable, but the veteran actor turned down the opportunity.
Barr told The Hollywood Reporter: "Nobody is more brokenhearted than me.
"I just choose to remember the fun and the good times.
'I Doubt She Wants To Talk To Me'
"My son called Goodman and asked him to do a cameo on Meemaw and he declined."
Speaking in July last year, Goodman said he hasn’t spoken to Barr, "for about seven or eight years."
"I’d rather doubt if she wants to talk to me," he added of his former on-screen wife.
Despite their distance now, Goodman reflected on their chemistry on the original run of Roseanne.
He said: "We hit it off from jump street. She made me laugh, and I made her laugh, and wow, it was so much fun.
"We'd get so many viewers for the show back then — 20, 30 million people. Things are so different now, but it was a special time."
Barr discussed in the interview how she was "killed off" in The Connors, and why she felt the decision was "insulting on so many levels."
She said: "They decided to kill me with opioids because in the first episode of that, Dan and Roseanne are kind of making a drug deal.
"I really wanted to talk about the opioid crisis in our country. So they killed me with an opioid overdose. Wow, I’m really grateful that they didn't have me robbing an orphanage or raping some kids. That was a nice way to kill America's mom. Drug overdose.
"It was all insulting on so many f---king levels, not ever even considering what that character meant to people who still come up to me on the streets and say, 'You were my mom.'"