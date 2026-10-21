Roseanne Barr No Longer Speaking to John Goodman and Reveals Former On-Screen Husband Turned Down Cameo in New Sitcom

RadarOnline.com can reveal the controversial actress, 73, also told how her friendship with another Roseanne co-star Laurie Metcalf is on pause.

Roseanne Barr claims she no longer speaks to former co-star John Goodman — whom she says turned down a role in her new sitcom.

Barr’s relationship with the pair, who played on-screen husband Dan Connor and sister Jackie Harris, became strained following her axing from the reboot of her self-titled sitcom due to her racist tweet scandal in 2018.

Asked if she was in contact with the two "at all," Barr replied, "Of course not," and added, "I did too," when the interviewer said, "That's kind of sad. I assumed you guys were like a family."

Barr responded "I don't" when asked how she gets along with both Goodman, 74, and Metcalf, 71, in a new interview.

"I just choose to remember the fun and the good times.

Barr told The Hollywood Reporter : "Nobody is more brokenhearted than me.

Barr claims she did offer Goodman a cameo in his new project, a self-financed sitcom called Meemaw: A Modern Day Fable , but the veteran actor turned down the opportunity.

The comedy was later rebranded The Connors, without Barr’s involvement, but both Goodman and Metcalf continued in the new revamped series which ran for seven seaons until April 2025.

Barr published an offensive tweet about former Barack Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett , who is mixed-race, saying she looked as if "muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby."

Goodman previously told how Barr would not be interested in speaking to him.

"My son called Goodman and asked him to do a cameo on Meemaw and he declined."

Speaking in July last year, Goodman said he hasn’t spoken to Barr, "for about seven or eight years."

"I’d rather doubt if she wants to talk to me," he added of his former on-screen wife.

Despite their distance now, Goodman reflected on their chemistry on the original run of Roseanne.

He said: "We hit it off from jump street. She made me laugh, and I made her laugh, and wow, it was so much fun.

"We'd get so many viewers for the show back then — 20, 30 million people. Things are so different now, but it was a special time."