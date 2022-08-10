'Our Love For Each Other Transcends': John Easterling Pays Tribute To Late Wife Olivia Newton-John In Wake Of Her Death

Throughout her cancer battle, he gave unwavering support while remaining by her side, showing up at several benefits and cancer walks. They also teamed up to launch the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund in 2020.

Easterling announced news of her passing at the age of 73 on Monday.

"We were in awe of this great mystery and accepted the experience of our love as past, present, and forever," he continued in his tribute.

He said at her "deepest essence, she was a healer using her mediums of song, of words, of touch."