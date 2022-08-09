Olivia Newton-John's Niece Totti Goldsmith Breaks Down In Tears Over Singer's Devastating Death

Goldsmith revealed she did not see her aunt in person before Newton-John’s death — but she did FaceTime the late singer before she passed away peacefully at her home in Southern California surrounded by other family and friends.

“It's not a shock, we've known how sick she's been, especially in the last five days,” Goldsmith said while fighting back tears.

“I couldn't get to America in time and I wanted to say goodbye, so I asked John [Easterling] if he could hold the phone up to her ear,” she continued. “But he got me on FaceTime so I managed to see her.”