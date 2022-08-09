Olivia Newton-John's Niece Totti Goldsmith Breaks Down In Tears Over Singer's Devastating Death
Olivia Newton-John’s niece discussed the singer’s decades-long battle with breast cancer after her heartbreaking passing on Monday, Radar has learned.
The emotional interview took place on Tuesday when Newton-John’s niece, Totti Goldsmith, appeared on A Current Affair.
Goldsmith revealed she did not see her aunt in person before Newton-John’s death — but she did FaceTime the late singer before she passed away peacefully at her home in Southern California surrounded by other family and friends.
“It's not a shock, we've known how sick she's been, especially in the last five days,” Goldsmith said while fighting back tears.
“I couldn't get to America in time and I wanted to say goodbye, so I asked John [Easterling] if he could hold the phone up to her ear,” she continued. “But he got me on FaceTime so I managed to see her.”
She also revealed that the Grease star “was really skinny and unwell” leading up to her passing, but Newton-John wasn’t afraid of death because she “[did] more in [her] life that [she] could have ever imagined.”
Goldsmith said that Newton-John’s 36-year-old daughter, Chloe Rose Lattanzi, is what the singer was always most proud of in life.
“She loved that girl so much,” Goldsmith said. “Chloe's doing it really tough, but she's been amazing.”
Newton-John’s surviving friends and family members are also expected to accept Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews' offer to hold a state funeral to commemorate and celebrate the British-Australian star’s legacy.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Newton-John passed away on Monday at the age of 73 after battling breast cancer for 30 years.
John Travolta, who played Danny Zuko alongside Newton-John in 1978’s Grease, released a statement shortly after her passing.
“My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” Travolta wrote. “Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!”
Sources close to both Newton-John and Travolta revealed to RadarOnline.com that the singer had one final request of her former Grease costar: “Please take care of Chloe after I’m gone!”