EXCLUSIVE: Joe Biden's Team Scramble to Stop Him Being Branded 'Laziest President Ever' After it Was Revealed He Spent 40 Percent of his Term on Holiday' – 'They're Spinning Them as Partial Shifts and not Full Days Off'
Joe Biden was living on easy street during his days in the White House, as the coddled commander-in-chief spent a phenomenal 40 percent of his presidency on vacation, according to a new study.
The Republican National Committee released a scathing report showing the dawdling Democrat took 577 days off during his one and only term in the Oval Office, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The document also revealed the lame duck took a powder for 43 of the 70 days between his July 21, 2024, decision to suspend his reelection campaign and Jan. 20, 2025 – end of his time as America's leader.
As previously reported, 82-year-old Biden dropped out of the presidential contest amid questions about his age and mental fitness.
The begrudging geezer insisted he was able to head the nation for another four years. But sources said he said goodbye after leading Democrats strong-armed him from the 2024 ticket in an unofficial coup.
But as then-Vice President Kamala Harris launched her failed run against ultimate victor Donald Trump, Biden took multiple jaunts to his home state of Delaware, where he was even spotting snoozing at the beach.
Critics claim the stats don't tell the real story, as the report's data considers "partial" shifts as whole days off.
In 2022, former White House deputy press secretary Andrew Bates argued: "Presidents of the United States are constantly on the job, regardless of their location – whether they're on a state visit overseas or just 100 miles from the White House for a short trip to Wilmington, Delaware."
Yet, the report suggests Biden was the laziest president in recent history, as Trump took 26 percent of his first term as vacation days, while Barack Obama clocked 11.2 percent, George W. Bush 35 percent, George H.W. Bush 34.9 percent, Bill Clinton 11.8 percent, Ronald Reagan 11.5 percent and diligent Jimmy Carter a puny 5.4 percent.