EXCLUSIVE: Joe Biden's Team Scramble to Stop Him Being Branded 'Laziest President Ever' After it Was Revealed He Spent 40 Percent of his Term on Holiday' – 'They're Spinning Them as Partial Shifts and not Full Days Off'

Joe Biden was living on easy street during his days in the White House, as the coddled commander-in-chief spent a phenomenal 40 percent of his presidency on vacation, according to a new study.

The Republican National Committee released a scathing report showing the dawdling Democrat took 577 days off during his one and only term in the Oval Office, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The document also revealed the lame duck took a powder for 43 of the 70 days between his July 21, 2024, decision to suspend his reelection campaign and Jan. 20, 2025 – end of his time as America's leader.