EXCLUSIVE: Explosive New Book Reveals Ex-President's Advisors Kept Joe Biden 'Hidden' During His First Term Amid Dementia Fears
Joe Biden's closest aides and advisors weren't concerned with the president's well-being as long as he won re-election, RadarOnline.com can report.
Questions about the then-president's mental and physical health overshadowed his campaign for another four years, eventually leading him to drop out of the race.
The Cover-Up
As revealed in the explosive new book about Biden's presidency, Original Sin: President Biden's Decline, Its Cover-Up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again, those closest to the 82-year-old confessed Democratic strategists were purposely trying to keep him out of the public eye while running for another four years.
CNN's Jake Tapper and Axios' Alex Thompson reveal the vast majority of Biden’s public events were purposely scheduled for weekdays between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., when the president was most lucid.
"The White House is basically hiding Biden as he auditions for another term," one aide said at the time.
Another aide later shared: "He just had to win, and then he could disappear for four years, he’d only have to show proof of life every once in a while."
Tapper wrote that Biden's aides were prepared to keep the cover-up going, with no regret for the controversy.
"When you vote for somebody, you are voting for the people around them too," the aide argued.
Biden's Book Report
Accusations Biden was suffering from dementia while in the White House were only reinforced after claims the former leader had trouble remembering such unforgettable milestones, as what years he was in power and when his son died of cancer.
In one section of the book, the authors reveal Biden had "significant limitations" during an investigative interview.
"Biden’s recorded conversations from that time were described as 'often painfully slow, with Mr. Biden struggling to remember events and straining at times to read and relay his own notebook entries,'" the journalists write.
"Flash forward to the fall of 2023, when Biden had his interviews with the special counsel’s office. Summing up their impressions, they concluded: 'Biden’s memory was worse.'
"Biden seemed to have difficulty grasping the fact that his vice presidency lasted from January 2009 until January 2017. Once, trying to understand a point in time in 2013, he asked, 'Well, if it was 2013, when did I stop being vice president?'"
Clooney Who?
The book also alleges that Biden didn’t recognize longtime supporter George Clooney at a 2024 fundraiser, just before the actor famously urged the president to drop out of the race.
"It almost seems like those who were pushing Biden to run were unintentionally killing him," says Fischer. "Their allegiance was to the Democratic Party, and sadly not to a suffering human being!"
Incredibly, the book lays much of the blame for the purported cover-up on a shadowy cabal of White House insiders dubbed "the Politburo," just like the scheming group that once ran the former Soviet Union.
"It was an abomination," one prominent Democratic strategist says of Biden's decision to seek reelection despite his frailties. Kamala Harris would end up running instead.
Kamala's Loss
The strategist added: "He stole an election from the Democratic Party; he stole it from the American people."
Another Democratic source says Biden may have been encouraged to run again, but the "real culprit" behind his choice to pursue a second term, and keep his health under wraps, was his "own innate stubbornness and refusal to admit his obvious decline."
The source concluded, "He made the decision, and he'll have to live with the consequences."