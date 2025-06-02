EXCLUSIVE: Explosive New Book Reveals Ex-President's Advisors Kept Joe Biden 'Hidden' During His First Term Amid Dementia Fears

As revealed in the explosive new book about Biden's presidency, Original Sin: President Biden's Decline, Its Cover-Up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again, those closest to the 82-year-old confessed Democratic strategists were purposely trying to keep him out of the public eye while running for another four years.

CNN's Jake Tapper and Axios' Alex Thompson reveal the vast majority of Biden’s public events were purposely scheduled for weekdays between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., when the president was most lucid.

"The White House is basically hiding Biden as he auditions for another term," one aide said at the time.

Another aide later shared: "He just had to win, and then he could disappear for four years, he’d only have to show proof of life every once in a while."

Tapper wrote that Biden's aides were prepared to keep the cover-up going, with no regret for the controversy.

"When you vote for somebody, you are voting for the people around them too," the aide argued.