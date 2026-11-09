Joe Biden Fires Back at Jake Tapper's 'Lie' Claiming Ex-Prez Forgot His Own Son Died of Cancer

In Tapper's book, co-authored with Alex Thompson, the paperback version included the shocking description of the 46th president's cognitive decline during his White House years.

"Biden seemed to think his son Beau, who died in 2015, was still alive and fighting cancer," an excerpt read.

Beau died in May 2015 at the age of 46 after a battle with brain cancer.

That description is incredibly significant because, according to Barack Obama's vice president, it was the main reason he decided not to run for president when his boss's term ended.

He told reporters in the White House Rose Garden in October 2015, "As my family and I have worked through the grieving process, I’ve said all along what I've said time and again to others, that it may very well be that that process, by the time we get through it, closes the window on mounting a realistic campaign for President, that it might close. I've concluded it has closed."

Hillary Clinton went on to secure the Democratic nomination in the 2016 presidential race, only to lose to Donald Trump.