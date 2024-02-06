WATCH: President Joe Biden Confuses French President Emmanuel Macron With Predecessor Who Died in 1996
President Joe Biden recently confused French President Emmanuel Macron with Macron’s predecessor who died in 1996, RadarOnline.com can report.
The 81-year-old leader’s latest blunder occurred on Sunday during a 2024 campaign rally in Las Vegas, Nevada.
But Biden’s mental acuity was called back into question after the president referred to Macron as Macron's late predecessor, Francois Mitterrand, even though Mitterrand left office in 1995 and died one year later.
President Biden made the mistake while recounting a discussion he shared with world leaders during a G7 summit in 2021. That discussion was about the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol that had transpired just a few months prior.
“It was in the south of England,” Biden started. “And I sat down and I said: America is back. And Mitterrand from Germany, I mean from France, looked at me and said: You know what – why – how long you back for?”
“And I looked at him, and the chancellor of Germany said: What would you say Mr. President, if you picked up the paper tomorrow in the London Times and the London Times said: A thousand people break through the House of Commons, break down the doors, two Bobbies are killed in order to stop the election of a prime minister,” Biden continued. “What would you say?”
“I never thought about it from that perspective,” the president concluded. “What would we say if that happened in another democracy around the world?”
While Mitterrand did serve as the president of France from 1981 to 1995, he left office nearly 30 years ago. He also died nearly 30 years ago in January 1996 at the age of 79.
French President Macron was elected in 2017. He is still serving as president of France and was the nation’s president during the 2021 G7 summit that Biden spoke of during his rally in Las Vegas on Sunday.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Biden’s blunder in Nevada over the weekend came just days after he mistakenly referred to his predecessor, Donald Trump, as the “sitting president.”
That gaffe occurred last month during another 2024 campaign stop in South Carolina ahead of the state’s Democratic primary.
“You’re the reason I am president,” Biden charged on January 27. “You’re the reason Donald Trump is a loser.”
“American consumers are facing real confidence in the economy we’re building,” Biden continued. “Let me tell you who else is noticing that: Donald Trump.”
“Did you see what he recently said about how he wants to see the economy crash this year? A sitting president,” he mistakenly said. “I mean, come on, man.”
President Biden and ex-President Trump are currently neck and neck in the race for the 2024 White House.
A recent Quinnipiac poll saw Biden leading Trump by a surprising six points, while other polls showed Democratic voters concerned about Biden’s old age going into the November election.