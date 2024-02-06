WATCH: President Joe Biden Confuses French President Emmanuel Macron With Predecessor Who Died in 1996

But Biden’s mental acuity was called back into question after the president referred to Macron as Macron's late predecessor, Francois Mitterrand, even though Mitterrand left office in 1995 and died one year later.

President Biden made the mistake while recounting a discussion he shared with world leaders during a G7 summit in 2021. That discussion was about the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol that had transpired just a few months prior.