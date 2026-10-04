Jimmy Kimmel's Wife Molly McNearney Reveals How Late-Night Host Wooed Her Before Secret Office Romance

The comedy writer confessed that she was nervous about sleeping with her boss and worked hard to keep it "very, very quiet" around the office.

But Kimmel's grand gestures ultimately won her over, culminating in an A-list-studded 2013 wedding.

Kimmel and McNearney got married at the Ojai Valley Inn in Ojai, California. After Kimmel was suspended by ABC over his comments about Charlie Kirk, McNearney recalled how they explained the situation to their two young kids, Jane and Billy.

Kimmel was off the air for six days before his show finally returned, but President Trump hammered him during that period for having "a lack of talent" and claimed the host's "firing" was "Great News for America."

"We said we had to explain what was going on because there were helicopters and noise outside her house, and also, they were still in school, and this was becoming a very huge story," McNearney explained.