Jimmy Kimmel's Wife Molly McNearney Reveals How Late-Night Host Wooed Her Before Secret Office Romance
Oct. 4 2026, Published 5:00 a.m. ET
Jimmy Kimmel first courted his wife of 13 years, Molly McNearney, with good old-fashioned grub, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
While working as a staff writer for the late-night host, McNearney, currently the co-head writer and executive producer of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, mentioned in a work meeting that her favorite foods included “pizza, crab claws, BLT, and chocolate chip cookies,” she recalled on a recent podcast.
Jimmy Kimmel Served Up a Romantic Surprise
Six months later, Kimmel asked her to come to his home for a work meeting.
“And he’s like, 'I've made some things'… He had remembered what my favorite foods were, and he made them all!" the 48-year-old recalled.
Molly McNearney Kept Their Office Romance 'Very, Very Quiet'
The comedy writer confessed that she was nervous about sleeping with her boss and worked hard to keep it "very, very quiet" around the office.
But Kimmel's grand gestures ultimately won her over, culminating in an A-list-studded 2013 wedding.
Kimmel and McNearney got married at the Ojai Valley Inn in Ojai, California. After Kimmel was suspended by ABC over his comments about Charlie Kirk, McNearney recalled how they explained the situation to their two young kids, Jane and Billy.
Kimmel was off the air for six days before his show finally returned, but President Trump hammered him during that period for having "a lack of talent" and claimed the host's "firing" was "Great News for America."
"We said we had to explain what was going on because there were helicopters and noise outside her house, and also, they were still in school, and this was becoming a very huge story," McNearney explained.