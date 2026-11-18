Jimmy Kimmel Mocks 'Bald' Donald Trump as Gust Of Wind Exposes Prez's Receding Hairline During Arrival in Philippines
Nov. 18 2026, Published 8:42 a.m. ET
Jimmy Kimmel mocked Donald Trump's hair after a gust of wind exposed his bald patches during his arrival in the Philippines.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the comedian, 59, which quick to react to the viral footage, which also appeared to show Trump sporting darker than usual locks.
Kimmel Pokes Fun At Trump's 'Baldness'
During his opening monologue on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday, November 17, the host said: "Donald the lame duck is in the Philippines right now attending the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit. The president showed up late to the summit."
Playing a clip of the president, 80, exiting Air Force One, Kimmel added: "It was very windy when he got off the plane. And his hair, look at his hair. It appears to be brown now."
He continued: "He's got brown hair," before sharing a digitally altered clip of Trump going down the stairs as a wig flies away, exposing a bald head.
'He Does Everything Weird'
As the wig flies away due to the wind, Kimmel remarks: "Wait. Oh my. He had brown hair. He's got some brown hair."
He then continued: "Trump got a friendly welcome from a child who shared a gift with out Mamila gorilla."
After playing a clip of Trump waving the U.S. and the Philippine flags, the late night show host told his audience: "Now, watch him here and answer this. Who over the age of five waves flags like this? What is that? He does everything weird."
Kimmel also touched on Trump’s three-way meeting with Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping — and that "he keeps hinting that he might also meet with Kim Jong-un while he's there."
Relentlessly Ridiculing Trump
Kimmel added: "As if that's some kind of casual get-together. ;Hey, I don't know if you're going to be around, but I'm going to be in China on Thursday if you want to swing by.'"
RadarOnline.com previously told how Trump’s aide Natalie Harp has been mercilessly mocked for carrying a gigantic bag as she followed the President and boarded Air Force One to join him on his trip to Asia,
Her appearance carrying the oversized bag quickly became a subject of discussion on social media, where users poked fun at its size and speculated about what might be inside.
Several users jokingly referred to it as a diaper bag, while others used the sighting to comment on Harp's increasingly visible role alongside Trump.
"First Lady Natalie Harp is toting a humongous bag today," a person wrote on X. "Natalie Harp hauling grandpa’s giant diaper bag today," another social media user noted.
"And don’t forget Natalie with Trump's oversized diaper bag," a commentator quipped.
A user suggested: "Natalie Harp carrying the heavy diaper bag."
"Natalie Harp has become very important, I see. She has managed to get rid of all the other ladies," one person claimed, implying rumors that Harp had a hand in convincing Trump to terminate roles in his admin.