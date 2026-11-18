As the wig flies away due to the wind, Kimmel remarks: "Wait. Oh my. He had brown hair. He's got some brown hair."

He then continued: "Trump got a friendly welcome from a child who shared a gift with out Mamila gorilla."

After playing a clip of Trump waving the U.S. and the Philippine flags, the late night show host told his audience: "Now, watch him here and answer this. Who over the age of five waves flags like this? What is that? He does everything weird."

Kimmel also touched on Trump’s three-way meeting with Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping — and that "he keeps hinting that he might also meet with Kim Jong-un while he's there."