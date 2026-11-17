Aide Natalie Harp has been mercilessly mocked for carrying a gigantic bag as she followed President Donald Trump and boarded Air Force One to join him on his trip to Asia, RadarOnline.com can report.

On November 16, as Radar previously reported, Trump departed for the Philippines as part of his broader trip to Asia, before heading to China for planned trilateral talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin focused on nuclear issues.