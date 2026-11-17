Trump's Young Aide Natalie Harp Mocked For Carrying Gigantic Bag as She Follows Prez on Trip to Asia
Nov. 17 2026, Published 6:50 p.m. ET
Aide Natalie Harp has been mercilessly mocked for carrying a gigantic bag as she followed President Donald Trump and boarded Air Force One to join him on his trip to Asia, RadarOnline.com can report.
On November 16, as Radar previously reported, Trump departed for the Philippines as part of his broader trip to Asia, before heading to China for planned trilateral talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin focused on nuclear issues.
Natalie Harp's Mysterious Bag Sparks Buzz
Trump also said he could potentially meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in China, although he said the decision would ultimately be up to Xi.
Harp's appearance carrying the oversized bag quickly became a subject of discussion on social media, where users poked fun at its size and speculated about what might be inside.
Several users jokingly referred to it as a diaper bag, while others used the sighting to comment on Harp's increasingly visible role alongside Trump.
Critics Go Off: 'Natalie With Trump's Oversized Diaper Bag'
"First Lady Natalie Harp is toting a humongous bag today," a person wrote on X. "Natalie Harp hauling grandpa’s giant diaper bag today," another social media user noted.
“"nd don’t forget Natalie with Trump's oversized diaper bag," a commentator quipped.
A user suggested, "Natalie Harp carrying the heavy diaper bag."
"Natalie Harp has become very important, I see. She has managed to get rid of all the other ladies," one person claimed, implying rumors that Harp had a hand in convincing Trump to terminate roles in his admin.
This is not an isolated incident. Harp has been photographed carrying an oversized bag while accompanying Trump on multiple occasions. A previous photograph of Harp carrying it had become an internet meme.
Some users speculated that it contained everything from a wedding gown to diapers, including one post joking that the bag held enough for five diaper changes.
However, others pointed to a more serious question: Why Harp has been carrying such a large duffel bag, and whether it reflects Trump's health.
Trump Theories
As Radar previously reported, speculation comes amid continued online scrutiny of Trump's health, with users questioning his speech patterns, walking, and the unexplained bruises that have appeared on his hands.
Despite the president and the White House offering explanations for some of these concerns, online speculation and conspiracy theories have continued to circulate.
At times, even Trump's extended absences from public appearances have fueled speculation online, with some users questioning whether the president could be seriously ill.
Natalie Harp, The 'Human Printer'
As Trump's executive assistant, Harp, a former One America News Network (OAN) host, has become something of a personal news curator for the president, keeping him informed through a steady stream of news coverage and social media posts.
Her duties at the White House reportedly include printing hard copies of digital news stories and social media posts for Trump, typing out messages he dictates, and helping manage his Truth Social account.
The responsibilities have earned her the nickname "human printer," dating back to Trump's 2024 presidential campaign.