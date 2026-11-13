Senior Trump Official Blasts Natalie Harp's White House Influence — and Claims West Wing Has Become a 'Mean-Girl Machine'

A senior Trump administration official has criticized the growing influence of aides surrounding President Donald Trump, accusing the inner circle of turning the White House into a clique where personal loyalty matters more than governing experience.

In comments featured in a Daily Mail opinion piece by Maureen Callahan, the anonymous official described the West Wing as a "lunch table" dominated by a select group of insiders.

"Behind this president is a clique that turned the West Wing into a lunch table," the official said. The source also warned that a presidency could withstand political opposition but "cannot afford a mean-girl machine that would rather own the room than leave a legacy."

The criticism centers on executive assistant Natalie Harp, 35, whose unusually close access to Trump has reportedly frustrated other administration officials.

The Daily Beast covered Callahan's commentary, which questioned whether the president's inner circle was becoming more focused on personal access than professional qualifications.