Stephen Miller Tightens White House Rules After Trump Admin Adviser Accuses Susie Wiles of Catering to Corporate Lobbyists

Stephen Miller has introduced tougher restrictions on meetings between White House staff and registered lobbyists, requiring employees to obtain advance approval before discussing government policy with them on the White House complex.

The new rules, outlined in a staff memo, represent a change in how the administration handles outside interests following Miller's appointment as chief of staff.

The directive also comes amid controversy over former chief of staff Susie Wiles and allegations that influential corporate interests had too much access to the administration.

A White House official described the approval process as "much stricter than before," according to reporting by Politico. The memo also identifies the Office of Public Liaison as the administration's primary channel for communicating with outside groups and stakeholders.