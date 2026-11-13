Missing Pennsylvania DoorDash Driver Sent Wife Eerie Final Text Message Before Disappearance — as Authorities Remain Baffled

The video from New Sheffield Café on Brodhead Road in Center Township captures the 32-year-old wearing a red and dark blue plaid shirt as he picks up two bags of food and carries them to his vehicle on October 22.

Before disappearing, Schuck called his wife, Jenny, to say he was heading home after his final delivery and later texted her, “Everything will be okay.”

His cellphone service was lost around 8 p.m.

Since his disappearance, a GoFundMe has been set up for Jenny with more than $12,000 raised, reportedly by a friend who is organizing it.