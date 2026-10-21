Jimmy Fallon Takes Brutal Swipe at Melania Trump's Time in the White House While Joking About Katie Zacharia's Firing
Oct. 21 2026, Published 5:45 p.m. ET
Jimmy Fallon took a brutal swipe at First Lady Melania Trump on an episode of his late-night show, RadarOnline.com can reveal, all while discussing Katie Zacharia's brief stint as Donald Trump's Press Secretary.
The comic joked that the mere five days she spent in the White House was more than the president's own wife could muster.
Jimmy Fallon Makes Brutal Melania Trump Joke
"The midterm elections are just 15 days away," he began. "Yeah, that's not a lot of time. That's only three White House press secretaries from now."
He continued, "Everyone's talking about this: President Trump fired his new press secretary, Katie Zacharia, after just five days on the job. It's not good when the edible arrangement you got on your first day is still edible on your last day.”
"Meanwhile, Kimberly Guilfoyle was like, 'Hey, thanks for changing the subject,'" Fallon joked. "She spent just five days in the White House. On the bright side, Melania was like, 'That’s five more than me.'"
Jimmy Fallon Targets Kash Patel
The joke earned mixed reactions from members of the studio audience, who could be heard chuckling, grumbling, and gasping.
Fallon pressed on, this time taking aim at FBI Director Kash Patel.
"Five days. Kash Patel was like, 'D-mn, I've had hangovers last longer than that,'" the former Saturday Night Live star quipped.
Jimmy Fallon Reads 'Trump's Job Application' for Press Sec.
"Of course, now Trump needs a new press secretary, and we've got to look at the questions on the official White House job application," Fallon explained. "Check these out."
"First up, there's, 'Are you free for the next five days?' Up next, there's, 'Do you look a little like Ivanka?' Then there's, 'Is the word attorney on your LinkedIn profile in quotes?’" he joked.
Fallon then read the rest of the "job application" aloud for the crowd.
It included questions like "Did you audition for the Baywatch reboot?" "Where do you stand on the whole Kelly Clarkson bird thing?" and "Are you fluent in Spanish?"
"If si, you're already fired," he noted.
Fallon persisted, "Up next, there's, 'On a scale from one to Mitch McConnell, how often do you freeze when asked basic questions?'"
"And finally, there's, 'Are you available to train your replacement next week?' Well, it's usually a good question. These are good questions," he concluded.