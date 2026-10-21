Jimmy Fallon Takes Brutal Swipe at Melania Trump's Time in the White House While Joking About Katie Zacharia's Firing

"The midterm elections are just 15 days away," he began. "Yeah, that's not a lot of time. That's only three White House press secretaries from now."

He continued, "Everyone's talking about this: President Trump fired his new press secretary, Katie Zacharia, after just five days on the job. It's not good when the edible arrangement you got on your first day is still edible on your last day.”

"Meanwhile, Kimberly Guilfoyle was like, 'Hey, thanks for changing the subject,'" Fallon joked. "She spent just five days in the White House. On the bright side, Melania was like, 'That’s five more than me.'"