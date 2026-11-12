Jimmy Carr Accused of 'Cashing In' on Russell Brand's Sexual Assault Conviction With Controversial Prison Joke
Nov. 12 2026, Published 11:10 a.m. ET
British comedian Jimmy Carr has drawn criticism after sharing a joke about Russell Brand's imprisonment shortly after the former TV personality was sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison for r**e and sexual assault.
Carr posted the stand-up clip on X on Monday, November 9, roughly an hour after Brand's sentencing at Southwark Crown Court in London.
The video also included a promotional link for Carr's upcoming tour, Killing Jokes, prompting some viewers to accuse him of using the high-profile criminal case to sell tickets.
Carr's Clip Goes Viral Hours After Sentencing
Brand, 51, was sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison after a jury found him guilty of one count of r**pe and three counts of sexual assault involving four women.
The verdict followed a four-week trial at Southwark Crown Court. Jurors acquitted Brand of two additional r**e charges and one count of attempted indecent assault.
According to The Standard, Carr shared the video at approximately 3:30 p.m. on November 9, shortly after the sentencing hearing concluded. The brief recording, taken from his stand-up performance, subsequently attracted more than 3 million views on X.
The timing of the post became a major part of the controversy, particularly because Carr's caption directed viewers toward tickets for his new comedy tour.
The Controversial Prison Joke On Stage
In the footage, an audience member asks Carr what he thinks about Brand.
The comedian replies, "Well, this is interesting. It's crazy to think that Russell Brand is going to jail for something he didn't do... get consent."
He follows up with another remark: "I think Russell Brand's views on sex and consent are going to radically change in the next week."
The second punchline appeared to reference the possibility of sexual violence in prison, adding another layer to the controversy surrounding the clip.
Carr's post also advertised Killing Jokes, his upcoming tour, with dates planned across the U.K. and the U.S. in 2027. The accompanying link directed viewers to his website to purchase tickets
Accused Of 'Cashing In' To Sell Tickets
The combination of the joke and the ticket promotion did not sit well with some social media users.
One commenter, whose response received more than 100 likes, wrote, "Cashing in on this is beyond despicable."
Another criticized the promotional approach, writing, "Trying to sell tickets on the back of a rapist being sent down is a scum move."
A third person questioned Carr's decision to connect the criminal case with his comedy tour, asking, "Using the conviction of a disgusting rapist and predator to sell tickets? Really?"
Other critics brought up Carr's previous appearances alongside Brand on television, including The Big Fat Quiz of the Year. Some questioned why Carr had not spoken publicly about Brand before his conviction.
Brand appeared as a guest on the Channel 4 quiz show, which Carr hosts, on several occasions. Their professional association became another talking point as the comedian's video circulated online
A History Of Controversial Material
Carr has previously faced criticism for incorporating sexual violence into his stand-up routines.
His 2024 Netflix special, Natural Born Killer, included several jokes about r**e and consent.
One routine referenced statistics about how few sexual assaults are reported and how few reported cases result in convictions, before Carr used the figures as the basis for a provocative punchline.