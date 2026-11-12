Jimmy Carr Accused of 'Cashing In' on Russell Brand's Sexual Assault Conviction With Controversial Prison Joke

British comedian Jimmy Carr has drawn criticism after sharing a joke about Russell Brand's imprisonment shortly after the former TV personality was sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison for r**e and sexual assault.

Carr posted the stand-up clip on X on Monday, November 9, roughly an hour after Brand's sentencing at Southwark Crown Court in London.

The video also included a promotional link for Carr's upcoming tour, Killing Jokes, prompting some viewers to accuse him of using the high-profile criminal case to sell tickets.