Jim Morrison Statue Finally Discovered by Cops Nearly 40 Years After Sculpture Was Stolen from Tragic Doors Wildman's Grave

Paris prosecutors discovered the cultural artifact during an unrelated investigation, a source disclosed.

Morrison, who died at 27 in 1971, is buried at Père Lachaise Cemetery in Paris.

The bust, created by Croatian artist Mladen Mikulin, was placed at Morrison’s grave in 1981 to mark the 10th anniversary of the singer-songwriter’s mysterious death.

It was reportedly discovered by the financial and anti-corruption unit of the judicial police.