Jim Morrison Statue Finally Discovered by Cops Nearly 40 Years After Sculpture Was Stolen from Tragic Doors Wildman's Grave
French authorities have finally cracked a breakthrough in the long-unsolved Jim Morrison cold case.
In a throwback heist bust, cops rushed in on Monday to recover the stolen statue that vanished from the singer's Paris cemetery resting place over three decades ago, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Paris prosecutors discovered the cultural artifact during an unrelated investigation, a source disclosed.
Morrison, who died at 27 in 1971, is buried at Père Lachaise Cemetery in Paris.
The bust, created by Croatian artist Mladen Mikulin, was placed at Morrison’s grave in 1981 to mark the 10th anniversary of the singer-songwriter’s mysterious death.
It was reportedly discovered by the financial and anti-corruption unit of the judicial police.
Details on the Singer's Tragic Death at 27
A wild riot erupted in 1991 on the 20th anniversary of Morrison’s death, turning his gravesite into chaos. The madness forced Père Lachaise to beef up security to keep the peace.
Morrison's grave is one of the world’s most visited musician memorials, fueled by the dark rock 'n' roll legend surrounding his mysterious death.
Nestled in Poet’s Corner alongside icons like Édith Piaf, Oscar Wilde, and Marcel Proust, it’s a magnet for fans and curious onlookers alike.
The legendary Doors frontman was found dead in the bathtub of his Paris apartment. Despite loved ones acknowledging his battle with addiction, no autopsy was done – leaving his cause of death a massive unsolved mystery.
French officials determined he passed from natural causes, and the official report cited a heart attack "possibly aggravated by excessive drinking" – with no evidence of foul play.
Claims Morrison's Family Faked Death Reports
Journalist Sam Bernett, in his 2007 book The End: Jim Morrison, alleged Morrison’s family staged false reports about his death to protect his image.
He also recounted discovering Morrison slumped over in a nightclub bathroom after he had purchased heroin for his girlfriend, Pamela Courson.
Morrison reportedly appeared in distress – with white fluid around his nose and lips – signaling a serious overdose or medical emergency.
As the lead singer of The Doors, Morrison was a trailblazer in psychedelic blues-rock, merging his literary and poetic interests with the countercultural spirit of the late ’60s and early ’70s.
In a tribute to his legacy, Paris recently named a bridge after him near the Marais district – where he lived before his untimely death.
However, his legacy remains clouded by controversy.
In a 2025 documentary, ex-girlfriend Judy Huddleston accused him of sexual assault during their relationship.
Additionally, the late Marianne Faithfull claimed Morrison’s death was caused by her former boyfriend, a French drug dealer named Jean de Breteuil, who she believed accidentally killed Morrison during a visit.
Faithfull shared she sensed danger and avoided being present when de Breteuil went to see Morrison, convinced something tragic would happen.
On the other side of things, some people also believe Morrison faked his own death to escape fame and a possible prison sentence after an indecent exposure conviction.
A new AppleTV+ docuseries Before the End, revives the mystery, spotlighting a man known as "Frank X" who some believe may be Morrison living under a new identity.
The plot thickens with Morrison’s ex-girlfriends, many of whom speak of a "secret about the death."
One, Ellen Sander, confirmed its existence but refused to reveal it – while Morrison’s former assistant Robyn Wurtele hinted at something significant, telling filmmaker Jeff Finn, "You are close now."
She later handed over old slides showing her and Courson – Morrison’s girlfriend – in Sausalito, California, dated a year after Morrison’s supposed death.