Custody War: Jim Edmonds Frustrated Ex Meghan King Sent Their Kids To School In Pajamas, Source Claims
Jim Edmonds and ex Meghan King have struggled to see eye-to-eye while co-parenting their three kids and an insider exclusively tells RadarOnline.com the tension boiled after the Real Housewives of Orange County star sent their children to school in pajamas.
The former MLB player recently filed for split custody of daughter Aspen, 6, and twin sons Hayes and Hart, 4, citing how their current arrangement is "impractical and unworkable."
A source told RadarOnline.com exclusively that his decision was partly fueled in part by King's behavior. An insider pointed to King dropping their kids off at class in PJs.
"On the days Jim picks up the kids from school for his custodial time, Meghan sends them to school wearing pajamas because she doesn't want their good school clothes ending up at Jim's house because she thinks she won't get them back," an insider alleged.
The insider further claimed that "she has also told her nannies that whenever the kids go to Jim's house to make sure they are not wearing any good clothes."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to King for comment.
Edmonds is currently seeking more time with their kids in addition to a set schedule, noting that both he and King are often traveling which can make it difficult.
A rep for the center fielder-turned-broadcaster claimed that King has been "creating obstacles in an effort to put distance between them and the children," which she vehemently denied.
"I've been the primary parent and single mother of my children with zero issues except for the ones in which Jim causes," she told PEOPLE. "His salacious claims are unfounded and will be found so in court. My children have always been and always will be my top priority."
Edmonds' legal team said that if King is unable to effectively parent and co-parent under this new agreement he proposed, "Jim is prepared to continue to seek greater custody of the children to ensure their emotional and physical well-being."
The famed former athlete and his fourth wife, Kortnie O'Connor, are pushing for the current arrangement to be changed because they "believe Meghan's antics are causing unnecessary stress and anxiety for the children," Jim's rep, Steve Honig, told RadarOnline.com in a statement.