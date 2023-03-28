Custody War: Jim Edmonds Frustrated Ex Meghan King Sent Their Kids To School In Pajamas, Source Claims

Jim Edmonds and ex Meghan King have struggled to see eye-to-eye while co-parenting their three kids and an insider exclusively tells RadarOnline.com the tension boiled after the Real Housewives of Orange County star sent their children to school in pajamas.

The former MLB player recently filed for split custody of daughter Aspen, 6, and twin sons Hayes and Hart, 4, citing how their current arrangement is "impractical and unworkable."