Shady Past Exposed: Jill Biden's Ex-Husband Had an Affair With Robert Durst's Wife Before She Vanished — And Decades Before Being Charged With Murdering His Own Spouse

This isn't the first time Stevenson's name has been brought up following the mysterious death of a woman.

In the early 1980s, fresh off his divorce from Jill, Stevenson entered into a salacious relationship with Kathie Durst, the wife at the time of then-unknown serial killer Robert Durst, who famously outed himself as a murderer during an HBO documentary.

Shortly after Robert found out about the affair, Kathie vanished and was never seen again. Robert was eventually charged with Kathie's disappearance decades later, after his infamous "bathroom confessional," but died in 2021 before a trial could begin.

With Robert gone, Stevenson stepped forward that same year and confessed to the affair, telling local Westchester, New York's News 12: "I feel like I'm the missing link in this case."