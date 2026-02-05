Your tip
Exclusive Details

Shady Past Exposed: Jill Biden's Ex-Husband Had an Affair With Robert Durst's Wife Before She Vanished — And Decades Before Being Charged With Murdering His Own Spouse

jill biden, william stevenson, robert durst
Source: mega; New Castle County Police/X; HBO

Jill Biden's ex, William Stevenson, has an eerie connection to Robert Durst.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 5 2026, Published 5:20 p.m. ET

Former First Lady Jill Biden's ex-husband's shady past has been exposed, in light of his arrest for the death of his wife, RadarOnline.com can report.

William Stevenson has been charged with the first-degree murder of Linda Stevenson, who was found dead inside their Wilmington, Delaware home.

William Stevenson's Shady Past

Photo of William Stevenson
Source: newsmax

William Stevenson has been arrested and charged with the murder of his wife.

This isn't the first time Stevenson's name has been brought up following the mysterious death of a woman.

In the early 1980s, fresh off his divorce from Jill, Stevenson entered into a salacious relationship with Kathie Durst, the wife at the time of then-unknown serial killer Robert Durst, who famously outed himself as a murderer during an HBO documentary.

Shortly after Robert found out about the affair, Kathie vanished and was never seen again. Robert was eventually charged with Kathie's disappearance decades later, after his infamous "bathroom confessional," but died in 2021 before a trial could begin.

With Robert gone, Stevenson stepped forward that same year and confessed to the affair, telling local Westchester, New York's News 12: "I feel like I'm the missing link in this case."

Robert Durst's Rage on Display.

Stevenson had an affair with the then-wife of serial killer Robert Durst.
Source: Orleans Parish

Stevenson had an affair with the then-wife of serial killer Robert Durst.

Stevenson recalled the day Robert found out about the affair, after catching him and Kathie the morning after a night of passion, calling it the first time he realized what the murderer was capable of.

"The next thing I realize, there is pounding at the door at 7:30 a.m.," he shared. "She runs out of the bedroom, and then runs back in and says, 'It's Bob.'

"I jump up. I ran out. And then all of a sudden, he screams something. He had a wad of cash rolled up and hit her right in the face with it, and it was so crazy, and he started yelling, 'Kathleen, this isn't going to happen.'

"And she started yelling, 'I'm moving to Delaware. I'm moving to Delaware. I'm done.' and I'm like, sitting there. I'm in shock. People have to understand that this guy is a monster – I saw it in his eyes."

Does William Stevenson Have a Role in Kathie Durst's Disappearance?

Durst's wife mysteriously vanished 10 days later.
Source: HBO

Durst's wife mysteriously vanished 10 days later.

Kathie vanished 10 days later. Her disappearance has never been solved. Now, with Stevenson's name back in the headlines on murder charges, questions about what happened to Kathie have resurfaced, and whether Jill's ex could have had any role in it.

Speaking exclusively with Radar, the Westchester County District Attorney's Office said it is aware of the developments involving Stevenson, but, as far as they are concerned, their case is closed.

"We felt confident that we could prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Robert Durst murdered Kathleen Durst in Westchester County," it said in a statement.

New Murder Charges

Photo of Joe and Jill Biden
Source: MEGA

Jill Biden married Joe Biden after her divorce from Stevenson.

Earlier this week, William, 77, was arrested after his wife was found dead inside their Wilmington, Delaware, home following an alleged "domestic dispute" in December 2025.

New Castle County Police were dispatched to the Stevensons' home around 11:15 p.m. on December 28, 2025, where they found Linda unresponsive in the living room. The 64-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, originally attributed to "cardiac arrest."

However, after a multi-week investigation into Linda's death, William was taken into custody at the same home on Monday, February 2, without incident. A grand jury returned an indictment on first-degree murder charges, and he was arrested shortly thereafter.

William is currently being held at the Howard Young Correctional Center after failing to post $500,000 bail

