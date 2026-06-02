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Home > Politics > Melania Trump

Jill Biden's Brutal Encounter with Melania Trump Before the Don Took Office Revealed — As Their 'Frosty' Relationship Drags On

Jill Biden shared a chilly encounter she had with Melania Trump the morning of Donald's second inauguration.
Source: mega

Jill Biden shared a chilly encounter she had with Melania Trump the morning of Donald's second inauguration.

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June 2 2026, Published 6:30 p.m. ET

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Jill Biden said she had a "frosty" encounter with incoming First Lady Melania Trump the morning of her husband Donald's second inauguration, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Despite smiling for the cameras, the ladies are said to "despise" each other and "constantly badmouth their counterparts" behind their backs.

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Jill Biden's Memories of Inauguration Day

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The two first ladies shared an awkward limo ride together.
Source: mega

The two first ladies shared an awkward limo ride together.

Joe Biden's wife is spilling her secrets in her new memoir, A View from the East Wing, an inside look at her lone term as first lady.

In the book, Jill recalls the moments before Joe handed the keys to the White House over to Donald on January 20, 2025, after a dirty campaign that saw her husband forced out of the race.

The incoming and outgoing first families met at the steps of the home and smiled for the "obligatory pictures" before retiring inside for tea and then breaking up into separate limousines to motorcade to the official inauguration event.

While Joe and Donald were in one limo, Jill said her ride with Melania in another was chilly at best.

"The presidents' car was likely frosty too, but at least they'd spent considerable time in each other’s company," the 74-year-old author writes. "This would be one of few interactions Melania and I had ever had."

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Small Talk Specialists

Jill Biden said Melania Trump did not interact much with her.
Source: mega

Jill Biden said Melania Trump did not interact much with her.

Jill writes that she tried to thaw the perceived tension with small talk, and another traveler in the car asked Melania, 56, where her son Barron Trump was going to school.

But Melania only offered the curt reply, "NYU," before looking out the window for the always-on-stand-by conversation starter of the weather

"Melania kept trying to switch the topic to the weather," Jill writes, saying she even tried to "get with Melania's weather-only program" by expressing sympathy for the military dogs at the ceremony.

That seemed to be the highlight of their interaction that day.

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Melania Trump Blames Joe Biden for House Hunting

Melania Trump has reportedly 'despised' Jill Biden since the FBI raid on Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.
Source: MEGA

Melania Trump has reportedly 'despised' Jill Biden since the FBI raid on Donald's Mar-a-Lago resort.

Jill writes she believes Melania never forgave her or Joe for instructing the FBI to search through her home at Mar-a-Lago during his presidency.

"I have compassion for her, having been subject to the same kind of search," Jill writes. "I knew how distressing it was to have agents rummage through your underwear drawer."

The FBI raided Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in August 2022 in their probe of the 45th president's withholding of classified White House documents.

Melania has previously voiced her displeasure over the raid at their Palm Beach, Florida, mansion, telling Fox and Friends, "Yeah, it made me angry," before calling it "an invasion of privacy."

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Jill Biden Has Issues with Melania Trump As Well

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Jill Biden has her own objections to Melania Trump.
Source: mega

Jill Biden has her own objections to Melania Trump.

But Jill is said to have her own beef with Melania dating back to when the former model refused to lift a finger to help Jill transition to her new role, and failed to invite the incoming first lady to a formal White House tea and tour before Joe’s 2021 presidential inauguration, breaking a 100-year tradition.

"Jill was livid and never forgot the slight – especially as she'd been waiting and waiting for the call to come," spilled an insider. "She pointed to it as another example of Melania’s bad manners."

Sources also revealed that Jill "seethed" that neither Donald nor Melania attended Joe’s swearing-in, making Trump the first outgoing president in 150 years not to do so for his election opponent.

"She said it was downright disrespectful of them and violated another long-standing tradition. It was hard not to take the freeze-out personally," said the source.

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