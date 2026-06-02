Jill Biden's Brutal Encounter with Melania Trump Before the Don Took Office Revealed — As Their 'Frosty' Relationship Drags On

Joe Biden's wife is spilling her secrets in her new memoir, A View from the East Wing, an inside look at her lone term as first lady.

In the book, Jill recalls the moments before Joe handed the keys to the White House over to Donald on January 20, 2025, after a dirty campaign that saw her husband forced out of the race.

The incoming and outgoing first families met at the steps of the home and smiled for the "obligatory pictures" before retiring inside for tea and then breaking up into separate limousines to motorcade to the official inauguration event.

While Joe and Donald were in one limo, Jill said her ride with Melania in another was chilly at best.

"The presidents' car was likely frosty too, but at least they'd spent considerable time in each other’s company," the 74-year-old author writes. "This would be one of few interactions Melania and I had ever had."