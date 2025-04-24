Your tip
Jessica Alba

Jessica's Divorce Nightmare: Alba and Cash Warren 'Didn't Sign A Prenup' Before Marrying 16 Years Ago — And Now The Exes Have To Battle Over Their $600Million Fortune

Photo of Jessica Alba, Cash Warren
Source: MEGA

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren are said to be in for a bitter divorce without a prenup in place.

Profile Image

April 24 2025, Published 3:45 p.m. ET

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren failing to sign a prenuptial agreement 16 years ago has set up the former couple for a bitter divorce battle, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Without a prenup in place, the couple's split will now be governed under California's community property laws, meaning they'll have to duke it out over their $600million fortune.

jessica albas inner circle massivel relieved over her split from cash warren
Source: MEGA

The couple did not sign a prenuptial agreement when they married nearly 17 years ago.

Under California law, all assets Alba, 43, and Warren, 46, accumulated during their marriage – including homes and businesses – can be split 50/50.

That means Alba's thriving baby products business, The Honest Company – which was once valued up to $1.7billion – is fair game.

Today, The Honest Company is estimated to be worth around $609million.

ben affleck play jessica alba crush jennifer lopez marriage
Source: MEGA

Alba's The Honest Company is estimated to be worth $609million.

While Alba no longer serves as the company's Chief Creative Officer, she remains a board member, meaning she could become a co-defendant.

According to Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack, a legal source explained: "They're dividing a life. But with no prenup in place, this becomes a full inventory process.

"The house, the holdings, the handbags – everything."

jessica alba mega
Source: MEGA

Alba cited 'irreconcilable differences' in her February 7 divorce filing.

Meanwhile, the former couple recently listed their sprawling 9,000 square-foot Beverly Hills home for sale at $18,995,000.

Alba and Warren purchased the property for $10million in 2017 and completely renovated the space, which features 7-bedrooms, 8.5-bathrooms, a gym, home theater and artistic touches like reclaimed wood and marble.

As RadarOnline.com reported, the Fantastic Four star filed for divorce from Warren on February 7 in Los Angeles County, citing "irreconcilable differences."

jessica alba walking away from sexless marriage to cash warren
Source: MEGA

The couple share three children together.

Warren filed his response the same day.

The ex-couple listed their date of separation as December 27, 2024.

In addition to millions in assets, the couple also share three children together – daughters Honor Marie, 16, and Haven Garner, 13, and son Hayes, 7.

Alba addressed her divorce in an Instagram post, explaining they were about to "embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals."

She added: "We are moving forward with love and kindness and respect for each other and will forever be family. Our children remain our highest priority and we request privacy at this time."

A friend of the actress told Shuter: "She's been ready to reinvent herself for a while.

"New chapter, new brand, maybe even a new man. She's just done."

Insiders previously told us Alba was already on the hunt for a new man – after she was spotted leaving an Oscars party with comedian Alex Edelman.

While Alba's team shut down dating rumors, the source said Warren was said to be devastated.

The source said: "Cash is despondent. He didn't want this marriage to end, so the idea of her with someone else is a knife in the heart."

