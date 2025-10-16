Jennifer Lopez Appears Uncomfortable After Being Questioned About Rumors Ex Alex Rodriguez Cheated With 'Side Chick' Madison LeCroy — 'I'm Done With That'

While Lopez clearly didn't want to discuss her ex with Cohen, she took a jab at ex-husband Ben Affleck and her other exes in a conversation with Howard Stern on October 15.

"What I learned, I learned that it’s not that I’m not lovable, it’s that they’re not capable. … They don’t have it in them,” Lopez said, revealing she has never "truly been loved."

"They need to appreciate the little person inside of them. They need to love them," she added.

Lopez went on to claim her exes gave her "what they had."

"They gave me all of it, every time — all the rings, all the things I could ever want, right? Tried to give me the houses, the rings, the marriage — all of it," she said

When Stern replied that the men "didn't love" Lopez, she concurred, noting she also "didn't love [herself]."