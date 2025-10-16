Jennifer Lopez Appears Uncomfortable After Being Questioned About Rumors Ex Alex Rodriguez Cheated With 'Side Chick' Madison LeCroy — 'I'm Done With That'
Oct. 16 2025, Published 2:38 p.m. ET
Jennifer Lopez appeared uncomfortable after being asked a question about rumors her ex Alex Rodriguez cheated on her with Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
When appearing on Watch What Happens Live, host Andy Cohen probed Lopez over the ordeal.
Andy Cohen Asked Jennifer Lopez About Madison LeCroy
"It came up at a Southern Charm reunion a few years ago… that your ex, A Rod, was DMing one of the cast members," Cohen told Lopez.
"And that there was a lot of speculation in the press or on the show that that somehow led to your breakup. Is there anything you can speak to about that?" he asked.
Lopez, who looked visibly uncomfortable, took a brief pause before answering.
"You know, I really have nothing to say about my personal life anymore," she said. "I feel like it’s — I'm done with that."
Jennifer Lopez Took a Jab at Ben Affleck on Howard Stern's Show
While Lopez clearly didn't want to discuss her ex with Cohen, she took a jab at ex-husband Ben Affleck and her other exes in a conversation with Howard Stern on October 15.
"What I learned, I learned that it’s not that I’m not lovable, it’s that they’re not capable. … They don’t have it in them,” Lopez said, revealing she has never "truly been loved."
"They need to appreciate the little person inside of them. They need to love them," she added.
Lopez went on to claim her exes gave her "what they had."
"They gave me all of it, every time — all the rings, all the things I could ever want, right? Tried to give me the houses, the rings, the marriage — all of it," she said
When Stern replied that the men "didn't love" Lopez, she concurred, noting she also "didn't love [herself]."
Jennifer Lopez Was 'Scared' to Come on Howard Stern's Show
While on Stern's show, Lopez confessed she was "scared to come on the show" – but not due to his history of slamming her fashion taste, singing ability, and her time working on American Idol.
Rather, Lopez explained she was worried she might "say something she regrets."
She talked more about dating, noting it can be hard "to be under that microscope."
"I feel that the right person who can handle that and… I think I made mistakes… in the sense that I live my life very out loud… even though I’m in the public eye," she explained. "And I wanted to share my life with someone. I want someone to be there to share my big important moments on the red carpet.
"So I didn't hide from it. And I spoke about it. And I think now, after what’s happened in the past few years to me and to my children, I feel like… I just want to keep that part so much more quiet in my life."
Jennifer Lopez Said Fame Comes With 'a Compromise' in Terms of Your Personal Life
"'When you have this level of fame, there is a compromise… cause it's a very blessed life... that one of the trade-offs... You have to learn to navigate your personal life, and my personal life has suffered at times because of that," she continued.
"And now," Lopez added, "I realize that you have to change, you have to change your behavior, if you want to have a successful relationship in your life."