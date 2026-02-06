Jennifer Aniston's 'Stalker' Released From Prison as 'Erotic' Emails to 'Friends' Star Revealed
Feb. 6 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
Jennifer Aniston's alleged stalker has been released from prison, nine months after crashing his car into the gates of the Friends' star's Bel Air mansion, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Jimmy Carwyle, 49, has been placed on a treatment plan as part of a mental health diversion program for life outside of jail.
Jennifer Aniston Living 'In Fear' Of Alleged Stalker
He was initially charged with felony vandalism and felony stalking and pleaded not guilty.
The Mississippi native, 49, left the actress living in "fear" after he rammed his Chrysler PT Cruiser into the gates of the actress' $21million Bel Air, California, property while she was at home. causing over $50,000 in damages.
A Los Angeles judge, however, found him not competent to stand trial.
According to court documents, the judge has ordered him to "take all prescribed medications," and said Carwyle "shall not leave the program without permission, shall not consume illicit drugs, marijuana, or alcohol, and shall not possess dangerous or deadly weapons."
Jimmy Carwyle Harassed Actress For Two Years
Carwyle was described as being "psychotic" with hyper-religious thoughts and delusions alongside "erotomanic delusions," which Aniston's lawyers believe could have led to "far worse consequences" when he crashed into her home had it not been for the star's "security measures."
Erotomania is a rare delusion in which an individual firmly believes that another person, usually a celebrity or someone of higher status, is deeply in love with them.
Carwyle is believed to have targeted Aniston for two years from 2023, often referring to her as his "wife" in multiple emails and voice notes.
According to court documents, he contacted the star on Instagram on July 30, 2023, and wrote: "I am your husband, I am here to discuss things like our 3 children's names which I have in mind."
'I Was Made For You'
Then in an email to Aniston's hair care company LolaVie on September 1 that year, he said: "I need you to focus on me as your husband to Hun, serious about this to… I'm actually the one who can love you the way you deserve, need, and God intended, for I was made for you… So tell everyone your gonna have 3 children, an Immanuel, Isabella, and Sarah."
Regarding voicemails, he sent one on November 21, which saw Carwyle tell the Horrible Bosses star: 'If it takes half a million dollars to see you today, it can be worth every penny. I love you.'
Two days later, he said he needed an appointment with Aniston to "discuss husband and wife issues, and business. He requested a date, time, and place for the meeting."
His wife, Julia, previously told how her husband took multiple trips to try to meet the actress. The last time she saw him was in September 2024, before he left his hometown for California.
Julia noted she and Carwyle, a car mechanic, have been separated for "a few years" after marrying in 2019. He has a daughter, Kelly, 23, from a previous relationship.
"We had been split up for a while, and I was thinking, well, if you want to go meet, all power to you, but it's not going to work," she said. "I just couldn't believe any of this."
Since the incident, Aniston has increased security personnel around her home and has upgraded security measures to protect her privacy and safety.
The Hollywood actress, whose boyfriend Jim Curtis recently listed his $1.5million New York City apartment, is in the midst of upgrading a $7.5 million property she purchased earlier this year, which is next door to her mansion.