EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Aniston Begins Renovations on $7.25M Bel-Air Mansion Next to Existing Home — After Intruder Broke Into Star's Property's Gates and Was Held at Gunpoint by Security

Aniston snapped up the neighboring five-bedroom, five-bath property earlier this year for $7.25million. The house is just steps away from her $21million, 8,500-square-foot mega mansion, and she is reportedly considering using it as a guesthouse or annex.

Los Angeles building permits reveal the 56-year-old is renovating three of the bathrooms and the kitchen inside the 4,853-square-foot home.

Aerial photos obtained exclusively by Radar show the massive amount of work being done on the outside of the house as well.

The sprawling backyard swimming pool has been completely drained and refurbished, while the grass and landscaping in the front has been stripped, leaving behind a large dirt patch.

Photos also indicate Aniston removed the solar panels from the roof. It's not clear if she plans to put new ones in.