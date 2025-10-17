EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Aniston Begins Renovations on $7.25M Bel-Air Mansion Next to Existing Home — After Intruder Broke Into Star's Property's Gates and Was Held at Gunpoint by Security
Oct. 16 2025, Updated 9:00 p.m. ET
Jennifer Aniston is busy making some extra room for her friends, RadarOnline.com can report.
The Morning Show star is in the middle of a multi-million dollar upgrade to her new Bel-Air home – which sits right next door to her current abode.
Aniston snapped up the neighboring five-bedroom, five-bath property earlier this year for $7.25million. The house is just steps away from her $21million, 8,500-square-foot mega mansion, and she is reportedly considering using it as a guesthouse or annex.
Los Angeles building permits reveal the 56-year-old is renovating three of the bathrooms and the kitchen inside the 4,853-square-foot home.
Aerial photos obtained exclusively by Radar show the massive amount of work being done on the outside of the house as well.
The sprawling backyard swimming pool has been completely drained and refurbished, while the grass and landscaping in the front has been stripped, leaving behind a large dirt patch.
Photos also indicate Aniston removed the solar panels from the roof. It's not clear if she plans to put new ones in.
Stalker Gets Too Close
Aniston's new property gives her the opportunity to make her own private compound, something she may want after a crazed stalker tried to storm her home in May.
The Just Go With It star was home when Jimmy Wayne Carwyle crashed his Chrysler PT Cruiser through the gate of her house in the wealthy Bel Air neighborhood.
A security guard stopped the 49-year-old in her driveway and held him at gunpoint before police arrived and arrested him.
Carwyle is also accused of sending Aniston "unwanted social media, voicemail, and email messages" starting in March 2023, with the last message sent on the same day as the crash, according to the district attorney's office.
Aniston's Big Scare
A source shared that Aniston was "extremely shaken up" by the whole ordeal and even "considered selling her property" because of the crash.
"This was her dream home, but everyone knows the address," the second source added.
The actress purchased the mid-century modern-style mansion in 2011 while in a relationship with actor Justin Theroux and the former couple married within its grounds.
The abode features four bedrooms and six-and-a-half bathrooms with a wine cellar, pool, and a guesthouse. It boasts city and ocean views and sits on almost two acres of land.
LAPD Leaked Her Address
Aniston was left further enraged when the LAPD revealed the location of her Bel Air mansion in the wake of her intruder scare, and was forced to hire extra security.
During an interview with CBS, an LAPD spokesman revealed the exact block where her house is located. Not long after she was besieged by unwanted visitors.
The Friends star was said to be outraged by the LAPD's supposed lack of discernment in the wake of the terrifying ordeal.
A source said: "Jen is furious with the LAPD for releasing where she lives. Although you can Google her address, she can't believe the police revealed her block.
"Since the incident, she's had people flooding outside her house, hoping to get a glimpse of her. As one of the biggest celebrities in the world, she expected more protection from the police."