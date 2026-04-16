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Home > Exclusives > Jennifer Aniston
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EXCLUSIVE: The One Where She REALLY Fell Under Jim's Spell — Lovestruck Jennifer Aniston 'Getting Brad Pitt Memories Erased' by Hypnotist Lover

jennifer aniston hypnotist lover jim erases brad pitt memories
Source: @JIMCURTIS1/INSTAGRAM; MEGA

Jennifer Aniston's hypnotist lover Jim is said to erase Brad Pitt memories as romance deepens.

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April 16 2026, Published 6:45 a.m. ET

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Jennifer Aniston has been using hypnosis to get over her painful past, especially losing hubby Brad Pitt to Angelina Jolie – and RadarOnline.com can reveal her mesmerist-boyfriend, Jim Curtis, has been a big part of that.

The 50-year-old hypnotist, who is her current love and also her hypnotherapist, has reportedly been a huge help in healing any lingering pain from 57-year-old Aniston's 2005 divorce from Pitt, 62.

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Hypnosis Helps Jen Heal Brad Pain

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Sources said Hypnotist Jim Curtis has been helping Jennifer Aniston work through lingering pain from her 2005 divorce from Brad Pitt.
Source: MEGA; @JIMCURTIS1/INSTAGRAM

Sources said Hypnotist Jim Curtis has been helping Jennifer Aniston work through lingering pain from her 2005 divorce from Brad Pitt.

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"Jennifer has done a lot of work on herself over the years, but hypnosis is something that has really helped her go back and unpack feelings she thought she had already dealt with, especially when it comes to Brad," said an insider.

"For a long time, she told herself she was fine and had moved on, but the truth is she really hadn't fully let go of the pain of her divorce and all the abandonment she felt when Brad left her for Angelina."

"She says hypnosis was the missing piece, that it helped unlock something in her subconscious that allowed her to completely shed that old story of herself as the victim."

"She's been able to forgive Brad, too. Things have healed to a point where Jen would be open to working with Brad if the right project came along, which says a whole lot about how much she's managed to heal."

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From Heartbreak to Possible Reunion

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Pitt left Aniston for Angelina Jolie during the filming of 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' in 2005.
Source: MEGA

Pitt left Aniston for Angelina Jolie during the filming of 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' in 2005.

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As sources reported, Aniston was devastated when Pitt fell for screen siren Jolie during the filming of their hit 2005 flick, Mr. & Mrs. Smith.

He and Aniston divorced that year and the Hollywood hunk went on to adopt three kids with Jolie, father three with her and eventually marry the pillow-lipped beauty. He's been with girlfriend Ines de Ramon since 2024.

Now sources said Aniston and Pitt would consider costarring together and even double-dating.

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New Love Guides Jen’s Healing

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Actor Justin Theroux was married to Aniston from 2015 to 2018 after her split from Pitt.
Source: MEGA

Actor Justin Theroux was married to Aniston from 2015 to 2018 after her split from Pitt.

And the insider insisted Aniston's beau has played a big part in helping the beauty, who was wed to actor Justin Theroux from 2015 to 2018, bounce back from her heartbreaks.

"Jim has been such a great guide for her in all of this, she credits him with teaching her how to do this and says she's forever grateful," noted the source.

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