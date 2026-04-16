EXCLUSIVE: The One Where She REALLY Fell Under Jim's Spell — Lovestruck Jennifer Aniston 'Getting Brad Pitt Memories Erased' by Hypnotist Lover

The 50-year-old hypnotist, who is her current love and also her hypnotherapist , has reportedly been a huge help in healing any lingering pain from 57-year-old Aniston's 2005 divorce from Pitt, 62.

Jennifer Aniston has been using hypnosis to get over her painful past, especially losing hubby Brad Pitt to Angelina Jolie – and RadarOnline.com can reveal her mesmerist-boyfriend, Jim Curtis , has been a big part of that.

"Jennifer has done a lot of work on herself over the years, but hypnosis is something that has really helped her go back and unpack feelings she thought she had already dealt with, especially when it comes to Brad," said an insider.

"For a long time, she told herself she was fine and had moved on, but the truth is she really hadn't fully let go of the pain of her divorce and all the abandonment she felt when Brad left her for Angelina."

"She says hypnosis was the missing piece, that it helped unlock something in her subconscious that allowed her to completely shed that old story of herself as the victim."

"She's been able to forgive Brad, too. Things have healed to a point where Jen would be open to working with Brad if the right project came along, which says a whole lot about how much she's managed to heal."