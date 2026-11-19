A new forensic review has reignited questions about Jeffrey Epstein's 2019 death, with three specialists arguing that injuries documented during his autopsy are more consistent with homicidal strangulation than suicide.

The findings were presented in London on November 16 by forensic scientist Michael Freeman, Swedish forensic pathologist Anders Eriksson and cognitive scientist Itiel Dror.

The team examined autopsy records, photographs and a biomechanical reconstruction of Epstein's injuries, challenging the official conclusion that he died by suicide in a New York federal jail.

Epstein's brother, Mark Epstein, has renewed his demand for a full-scale murder investigation following the presentation. However, the new analysis has not changed the official cause-of-death ruling, and its conclusions remain disputed.