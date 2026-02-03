EXCLUSIVE: Jeffrey Epstein Victim Details How Pedophile Sex Trafficker Groped Her at Brad Pitt Movie Premiere – Before She Fled Over Rape Fear

An account of a female being molested at a showing of Pitt's 1995 time travel classic, 12 Monkeys, is contained in the millions of Epstein-related case files held by the U.S. Department of Justice, which officials released on Friday, January 30.

Jeffrey Epstein appears to have groped one of his victims at a Brad Pitt movie premiere – before she fled him and Madam Ghislaine Maxwell in fear she was going to be raped, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Her account adds it was a "creepy" experience, and states: "My memory was that he was sitting sort of in between (redacted name) and I.

"And so we went to go see – I believe it was 12 Monkeys, the Brad Pitt film."

She states about her relationship with Epstein: "The only other time that I interacted with him was he had made arrangements for us to go see a movie.

Her words are contained in emails sent in November 2019, months after Epstein was found dead aged 66 from an apparent suicide in his New York jail cell.

"Basically, the movie starts.

"And at some point he starts to kind of, you know, reach out to hold my hand. "And then he sort of started kind of caressing it. And then at some point he would touch my shoe and kind of rub my foot and things like that.

"When (redacted name) would sort of turn or engage in conversation or something, then he'd drop my hand or stop doing that to my foot, which was –because I felt so uncomfortable, but then I was also trying to go back and forth in my mind between whether or not, 'Is this weird? I mean, it feels weird to me. But maybe he's kind of fatherly towards me? But that doesn't jibe, obviously, with the idea that he was keeping it from (redacted) in some way by shielding her so she couldn't see it."

The emailed account of being groped appears to be referring to Epstein "shielding" his groping from Maxwell.