EXCLUSIVE: Jeffrey Epstein Victim Details How Pedophile Sex Trafficker Groped Her at Brad Pitt Movie Premiere – Before She Fled Over Rape Fear
Feb. 2 2026, Published 7:53 p.m. ET
Jeffrey Epstein appears to have groped one of his victims at a Brad Pitt movie premiere – before she fled him and Madam Ghislaine Maxwell in fear she was going to be raped, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
An account of a female being molested at a showing of Pitt's 1995 time travel classic, 12 Monkeys, is contained in the millions of Epstein-related case files held by the U.S. Department of Justice, which officials released on Friday, January 30.
A 'Creepy' Experience With Epstein
Her words are contained in emails sent in November 2019, months after Epstein was found dead aged 66 from an apparent suicide in his New York jail cell.
She states about her relationship with Epstein: "The only other time that I interacted with him was he had made arrangements for us to go see a movie.
"And so we went to go see – I believe it was 12 Monkeys, the Brad Pitt film."
Her account adds it was a "creepy" experience, and states: "My memory was that he was sitting sort of in between (redacted name) and I.
"Basically, the movie starts.
"And at some point he starts to kind of, you know, reach out to hold my hand. "And then he sort of started kind of caressing it. And then at some point he would touch my shoe and kind of rub my foot and things like that.
"When (redacted name) would sort of turn or engage in conversation or something, then he'd drop my hand or stop doing that to my foot, which was –because I felt so uncomfortable, but then I was also trying to go back and forth in my mind between whether or not, 'Is this weird? I mean, it feels weird to me. But maybe he's kind of fatherly towards me? But that doesn't jibe, obviously, with the idea that he was keeping it from (redacted) in some way by shielding her so she couldn't see it."
The emailed account of being groped appears to be referring to Epstein "shielding" his groping from Maxwell.
Disturbing Allegations Exposed
That analysis is backed up by an email that follows the account marked 'Allegations.'
It contains a list of inappropriate conduct, including: "Rubbed hand & leg in movie theatre in NYC."
There are also the allegations of "foot massages… with Maxwell" and "pointers" given "on how to do it how Epstein likes it."
The note added a victim found themselves in "bed with Epstein and Maxwell" and was "asked to give foot massage."
EXCLUSIVE: Jeffrey Epstein's Bizarre Brad Pitt Love Life 'Obsession' Exposed — Along With His Controversial Links to Artist Romantically Tied to A-List Star
It says when the victim found themselves "between the two of them," they "both started commenting on her features."
The note chillingly adds: "Afraid of rape, ran away. Nude photos missing."
In 2006, the authorities charged the financier with multiple counts of unlawful s-- with a minor.
After the case was sent to a grand jury, he was indicted on a single count of soliciting prostitution.
Epstein pleaded guilty in 2008 to "one count of soliciting prostitution" and "one count of soliciting prostitution from someone under the age of 18" and was sentenced to 18 months in jail, but was released in 2009.
Over the next decade, his victims continued to come forward and filed lawsuits against him.
He was arrested on federal sex trafficking charges in 2019, and the same year was found dead in his New York jail cell from an apparent hanging.
The release of three million Epstein-related files from the DoJ has heaped new shame on the pedophile's old friend Andrew Windsor, who is pictured in the film, smiling as he looms over an unidentified woman on the floor while on all fours.