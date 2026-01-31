Your tip
Ghislaine Maxwell

Ghislaine's Shocking 2015 Deposition: Maxwell Explodes at Lawyer and Denies Jeffrey Epstein Ran Underage Sex-Trafficking Network

Photo of Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

A 2015 video deposition of Ghislaine Maxwell was released by the Department of Justice.

Profile Image

Jan. 31 2026, Published 11:30 a.m. ET

Ghislaine Maxwell has denied any wrongdoing by Jeffrey Epstein during a 2015 sworn deposition released by the Department of Justice as part of the latest disclosure of Epstein-related court records, RadarOnline.com can report.

The video deposition was recorded in April 2015 as part of a defamation lawsuit filed by Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein's most prominent accusers.

Giuffre alleged that Maxwell defamed her by calling her claims that Epstein was a sex trafficker "obvious lies."

During her deposition, Maxwell rejected assertions that Epstein engaged in inappropriate conduct with underage girls and repeatedly characterized the young women as legitimate workers. In the video, she described them as "professional" masseuses and criticized an attorney's line of questioning as an "unfortunate mischaracterization" of events.

At one point, a lawyer asked Maxwell, "Did Jeffrey Epstein have a scheme to recruit underage girls to use them for sexual massages?" Maxwell appeared taken aback and demanded the question be rephrased before responding with visible irritation.

The deposition mirrors Epstein's own combative behavior in earlier recorded testimony.

In a separate 2010 deposition, Epstein invoked his Fifth Amendment rights when questioned about former President Donald Trump's social interactions with girls under 18.

During another 2009 deposition, Epstein abruptly left the room after being asked whether he had an egg-shaped p----.

Epstein died by suicide in 2019 while being held at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan as he awaited trial on federal sex trafficking charges.

Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year federal prison sentence after being convicted of conspiring with Epstein to sexually abuse minors.

The newly released footage provides a rare look at Maxwell's sworn denials years before her conviction, offering further insight into how she defended Epstein's conduct while under oath.

The Epstein Files

The release of Maxwell's deposition comes as congressional interest in the Epstein case intensifies. Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), chairman of the House Oversight Committee, recently announced that Maxwell will testify before the panel on February 9.

Comer revealed the planned deposition during a markup hearing addressing contempt resolutions against former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. Republicans on the committee initiated contempt of Congress proceedings after both failed to comply with subpoenas compelling their testimony.

Maxwell had initially been scheduled to appear for a deposition on August 11 at the Federal Correctional Institution in Tallahassee, Florida. She was later transferred to a medium-security facility in Texas that critics have dubbed "Club Fed".

