Ghislaine's Shocking 2015 Deposition: Maxwell Explodes at Lawyer and Denies Jeffrey Epstein Ran Underage Sex-Trafficking Network

Ghislaine Maxwell has denied any wrongdoing by Jeffrey Epstein during a 2015 sworn deposition released by the Department of Justice as part of the latest disclosure of Epstein-related court records, RadarOnline.com can report.

The video deposition was recorded in April 2015 as part of a defamation lawsuit filed by Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein's most prominent accusers.

Giuffre alleged that Maxwell defamed her by calling her claims that Epstein was a sex trafficker "obvious lies."