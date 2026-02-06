Your tip
'Disgusted' Jeffrey Epstein Complained 'a Black Guy Tried to Kiss Him and Gave Him a Cold Sore' In Bizarre New Prison Footage

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein
Source: Justice Department

Jeffrey Epstein claimed getting kissed by a 'Black guy' was 'disgusting.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 6 2026, Published 4:10 p.m. ET

Jeffrey Epstein complained while behind bars following his arrest on s-- trafficking charges that he got a cold sore after a "Black guy" attempted to plant a kiss on him, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Grainy video of the sick pedophile discussing the incident was part of the several million items of new material released by the Justice Department on January 30, as they continued to drop their trove of documents from the Epstein files.

'It's Really Disgusting'

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein
Source: Justice Department

Epstein claimed he got a cold sore in jail after a 'Black guy' tried to 'kiss' him.

"Okay, so Darren and I are sitting here. You can hear the echo. I'm pretending I'm talking to Darren. So, hi Darren," Epstein said while looking slightly off camera, wearing a gray shirt with a cinder block wall behind him.

"Are you guys having a good time?" the financier asked.

"You can see I have a little sore on my face that I got from some black guy trying to kiss me. It's really disgusting," he huffed as a man's muffled voice could be heard saying something in response.

"Really, ohhhh," Epstein moaned about the situation with the cold sore and how he came about getting it.

Putting 'Pictures' on His Jail Walls

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

Epstein is seen in his 2019 mug shot following his arrest on s-- trafficking charges.

Epstein went on to tell the man he was talking to, "Anyway, I have pictures up on the wall. I had to borrow the scotch tape to get the pictures on the wall."

The brief conversation then abruptly ended, as he said, "I'll talk to you guys later. Bye."

It's unclear when the video was taken.

Epstein was arrested on July 6, 2019, on federal s-- trafficking charges and was housed at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Lower Manhattan. It appears the video was filmed at the facility while he was in custody.

The notorious pedo was found dead in his cell on August 10, 2019, in what was later ruled a suicide by hanging. Questions have remained about the nature of his death due to so many suspicious red flags and the fact that he was such a high-profile inmate who should have been constantly monitored.

Even his imprisoned ex-girlfriend and madam, Ghislaine Maxwell, revealed, "I do not believe he died by suicide, no," when speaking to Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche in August 2025.

Chilling Comment About 'The Devil'

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein
Source: Justice Department

A rare interview between Epstein and Steve Bannon was part of the new document dump.

The video is the latest eyebrow-raising item from the DOJ's document dump, in which Epstein is seen speaking.

In an interview with former White House political strategist Steve Bannon before his arrest, Epstein joked about whether or not he was "the devil" incarnate.

"Do you think you are the devil himself?" Bannon asked as the pair talked inside Epstein's New York City mansion, while discussing whether or not the finance wizard dealt in "dirty money" dealings.

The money manager snarked in response, "No, but I have a good mirror."

Around the time of his meeting, he was just a year away from being arrested by the FBI in July 2019.

'The Devil Scares Me'

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

Millions of new documents from the Epstein files were released by the Justice Department.

Bannon was highly unhappy with the answer, scolding Epstein, "It's a serious question."

The s-- predator appeared clearly confused, asking, "I don't know. Why would you say that?"

"Because you have all the attributes. You're incredibly smart. Remember that the devil..." Bannon began before Epstein jumped in to ask him if the devil was actually "smart."

Epstein's demeanor quickly changed, as he then revealed, "The devil scares me."

