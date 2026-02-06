'Disgusted' Jeffrey Epstein Complained 'a Black Guy Tried to Kiss Him and Gave Him a Cold Sore' In Bizarre New Prison Footage

Epstein went on to tell the man he was talking to, "Anyway, I have pictures up on the wall. I had to borrow the scotch tape to get the pictures on the wall."

The brief conversation then abruptly ended, as he said, "I'll talk to you guys later. Bye."

It's unclear when the video was taken.

Epstein was arrested on July 6, 2019, on federal s-- trafficking charges and was housed at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Lower Manhattan. It appears the video was filmed at the facility while he was in custody.

The notorious pedo was found dead in his cell on August 10, 2019, in what was later ruled a suicide by hanging. Questions have remained about the nature of his death due to so many suspicious red flags and the fact that he was such a high-profile inmate who should have been constantly monitored.

Even his imprisoned ex-girlfriend and madam, Ghislaine Maxwell, revealed, "I do not believe he died by suicide, no," when speaking to Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche in August 2025.