'Disgusted' Jeffrey Epstein Complained 'a Black Guy Tried to Kiss Him and Gave Him a Cold Sore' In Bizarre New Prison Footage
Feb. 6 2026, Published 4:10 p.m. ET
Jeffrey Epstein complained while behind bars following his arrest on s-- trafficking charges that he got a cold sore after a "Black guy" attempted to plant a kiss on him, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Grainy video of the sick pedophile discussing the incident was part of the several million items of new material released by the Justice Department on January 30, as they continued to drop their trove of documents from the Epstein files.
'It's Really Disgusting'
"Okay, so Darren and I are sitting here. You can hear the echo. I'm pretending I'm talking to Darren. So, hi Darren," Epstein said while looking slightly off camera, wearing a gray shirt with a cinder block wall behind him.
"Are you guys having a good time?" the financier asked.
"You can see I have a little sore on my face that I got from some black guy trying to kiss me. It's really disgusting," he huffed as a man's muffled voice could be heard saying something in response.
"Really, ohhhh," Epstein moaned about the situation with the cold sore and how he came about getting it.
Putting 'Pictures' on His Jail Walls
Epstein went on to tell the man he was talking to, "Anyway, I have pictures up on the wall. I had to borrow the scotch tape to get the pictures on the wall."
The brief conversation then abruptly ended, as he said, "I'll talk to you guys later. Bye."
It's unclear when the video was taken.
Epstein was arrested on July 6, 2019, on federal s-- trafficking charges and was housed at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Lower Manhattan. It appears the video was filmed at the facility while he was in custody.
The notorious pedo was found dead in his cell on August 10, 2019, in what was later ruled a suicide by hanging. Questions have remained about the nature of his death due to so many suspicious red flags and the fact that he was such a high-profile inmate who should have been constantly monitored.
Even his imprisoned ex-girlfriend and madam, Ghislaine Maxwell, revealed, "I do not believe he died by suicide, no," when speaking to Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche in August 2025.
Chilling Comment About 'The Devil'
The video is the latest eyebrow-raising item from the DOJ's document dump, in which Epstein is seen speaking.
In an interview with former White House political strategist Steve Bannon before his arrest, Epstein joked about whether or not he was "the devil" incarnate.
"Do you think you are the devil himself?" Bannon asked as the pair talked inside Epstein's New York City mansion, while discussing whether or not the finance wizard dealt in "dirty money" dealings.
The money manager snarked in response, "No, but I have a good mirror."
'The Devil Scares Me'
Bannon was highly unhappy with the answer, scolding Epstein, "It's a serious question."
The s-- predator appeared clearly confused, asking, "I don't know. Why would you say that?"
"Because you have all the attributes. You're incredibly smart. Remember that the devil..." Bannon began before Epstein jumped in to ask him if the devil was actually "smart."
Epstein's demeanor quickly changed, as he then revealed, "The devil scares me."