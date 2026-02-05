Epstein Sought Info on Enlargement Pills for His 'Micro' Manhood — As Disgraced Financier Had 'Very Low' Testosterone and Libido

In an email from August 15, 2013, Epstein wrote how he became ill from low-T and had an incident where his madame and ex-girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, needed to come to his aid.

The financier told an unnamed person: "I almost feinted (sic) today. I needed oxygen. Ghislaine came to help. I didn't want to worry you or involve you, as my testosterone levels, can't handle the stress."

In an April 2015 email, Epstein told one doctor that he was "hesitant" to start taking hormones to fix his deficiency.

"As you can see from the time stamp my sleep pattern is not wonderful. I am hesitant to start a regimen of hormones. my low testosterone has been there for 15 years. mechanic view is that it has caught up to me?" he wrote at the time.

It appears Epstein changed his mind and did take medication after that, as in a 2016 email after one doctor suggested he take a drug similar to Clomid, an oral medication which is used to treat low testosterone in men. He said he stopped taking it and that it was a "giant mistake" to have started it in the first place.

“Stopped the Clomid, the water retention and fat around the waist made it as if I was pregnant,” Epstein claimed about the side effects.