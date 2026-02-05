Epstein Sought Info on Enlargement Pills for His 'Micro' Manhood — As Disgraced Financier Had 'Very Low' Testosterone and Libido
Feb. 5 2026, Published 1:20 p.m. ET
Newly released medical records show vile s-- pest Jeffrey Epstein sought to enlarge his "lemon" shaped micro-manhood and needed treatment for STDs, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Epstein received an email in 2012 offering him “max p---- enlarger pills," which came from a curiously named "Dr. Maxman," although it's unclear if he ended up ordering the medication. The new information is part of the massive trove of millions of Epstein-related documents released by the Justice Department.
Ongoing Battle With Abnormally Low Testosterone
The new records also show Epstein sought treatment for a long battle with low-testosterone.
Anything below 300 nanograms per deciliter is considered to be testosterone-deficient by the American Urological Society.
Epstein tested at 142 in 2014, at age 61, and even lower at 125 in 2017. Epstein was found dead in his jail cell in 2019 at the age of 66 while awaiting trial on s-- trafficking charges.
The email came from a chain involving Dr. Bruce Moskowitz, who noted the two results in 2017.
It claimed that Epstein was regularly getting lab tests done to determine his testosterone levels, and the results indicated abnormally low levels for a man of his age.
Scary Fainting Incident
In an email from August 15, 2013, Epstein wrote how he became ill from low-T and had an incident where his madame and ex-girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, needed to come to his aid.
The financier told an unnamed person: "I almost feinted (sic) today. I needed oxygen. Ghislaine came to help. I didn't want to worry you or involve you, as my testosterone levels, can't handle the stress."
In an April 2015 email, Epstein told one doctor that he was "hesitant" to start taking hormones to fix his deficiency.
"As you can see from the time stamp my sleep pattern is not wonderful. I am hesitant to start a regimen of hormones. my low testosterone has been there for 15 years. mechanic view is that it has caught up to me?" he wrote at the time.
It appears Epstein changed his mind and did take medication after that, as in a 2016 email after one doctor suggested he take a drug similar to Clomid, an oral medication which is used to treat low testosterone in men. He said he stopped taking it and that it was a "giant mistake" to have started it in the first place.
“Stopped the Clomid, the water retention and fat around the waist made it as if I was pregnant,” Epstein claimed about the side effects.
Epstein Pleas for Help
Epstein tested positive in a 2016 blood test for gonococcus, commonly known as the STD gonorrhea.
“Parasites showed whipworm [a parasitic roundworm] and histolytica [a parasite], some blood in urine, history of bladder polyps. semen showed some gc. So took 1 gram ceftriaxon and 2 g azithromycin [both antibiotics]," the multi-millionaire told New York physician Dr Jay Lombard, via email.
“Urine stream diminished, testosterone levels very low. ie. 125 same for ten years. Never smoked or drink, no drugs. Sherlock? how can we work together? Epstein asked about the STD and his continuing low testosterone.
Lombardi suggested Epstein get tested for a C1 inhibitor deficiency, saying, "This is what I suspect may be the culprit for several of your symptoms."
"It Was Really Small'
Epstein abuse victims have previously revealed how the vile pedophile had a microp-----.
“Some people have described it as the shape of an egg. I think it was more of the shape of a lemon, and it was really small when it was fully erect. It was probably like two inches," one Epstein victim said of his manhood.
Others called it "extremely deformed."
In James Patterson’s 2016 book, Filthy Rich, some of Epstein's accusers alleged that he had a "very tiny, egg-shaped, teardrop-like" [expletive] that "never gets fully hard."