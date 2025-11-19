'Extremely Deformed': Jeffrey Epstein Victim Reveals Sex Predator Had a 'Tiny, Lemon Shaped' Manhood — 'It Was Probably Like Two Inches'

Oh claimed to have been groomed by Epstein and his girlfriend and madame Ghislaine Maxwell in the early 2000s, and got a first-hand view of their odd association.

“Their relationship was very awful, very strange,” she dished, noting that Maxwell, 63, tended to belittle the financier.

"I actually didn’t ever suspect that the two of them were having any type of romantic relationship. I thought she was an associate of his, especially when I saw them fighting," Oh spilled.

"Ghislaine was snickering at him in that British accent, and they were throwing insults at each other," the trafficking victim shared.