Jeffrey Epstein

'Extremely Deformed': Jeffrey Epstein Victim Reveals Sex Predator Had a 'Tiny, Lemon Shaped' Manhood — 'It Was Probably Like Two Inches'

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein
Source: House Oversight Committee, MEGA

One of Epstein's alleged victims has made startling descriptions about his manhood.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 19 2025, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

Sick pedophile Jeffrey Epstein craved so much friskiness and preyed upon so many young victims, but he was seriously lacking when it came to his private parts, RadarOnline.com can reveal, and it may have played a part in his heinous crimes.

One of his abuse victims has come forward to reveal he had an "extremely deformed" and "small" member that was shaped like a piece of fruit.

'Shape of a Lemon'

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein
Source: House Oversight Committee

Epstein is seen wearing white underwear in a group photo with friends.

Rina Oh made the disturbing revelation during a Substack interview with former Vanity Fair editor-in-chief Tina Brown.

"He had an extremely deformed penis," Oh, 46, shared with Brown, 71.

“Some people have described it as the shape of an egg. I think it was more of the shape of a lemon, and it was really small when it was fully erect. It was probably like two inches," Epstein's victim said of his manhood.

Oh believed Epstein's warped wand may have played a part in his sexual predator behavior.

'Very Strange Relationship'

Photo of Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

An Epstein victim claimed he and Ghislaine Maxwell threw 'insults at each other.'

Oh claimed to have been groomed by Epstein and his girlfriend and madame Ghislaine Maxwell in the early 2000s, and got a first-hand view of their odd association.

“Their relationship was very awful, very strange,” she dished, noting that Maxwell, 63, tended to belittle the financier.

"I actually didn’t ever suspect that the two of them were having any type of romantic relationship. I thought she was an associate of his, especially when I saw them fighting," Oh spilled.

"Ghislaine was snickering at him in that British accent, and they were throwing insults at each other," the trafficking victim shared.

'Egg-Shaped' Manhood Accusations

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

Epstein was questioned about the shape of his manhood in a 2009 deposition.

Epstein's man stick previously made headlines when a 2009 deposition video was released, and he was asked about its shape.

"Is it true, sir, that you have what's been described as an egg-shaped penis?" a lawyer asked him, as Epstein began to smile and snicker slightly.

The question was struck down as being "not only argumentative but directed in a manner to embarrass Mr. Epstein," and the disgraced pedophile didn't have to respond to the query.

In James Patterson’s book, Filthy Rich, some of Epstein's accusers claimed he had a "very tiny, egg-shaped, teardrop-like" penis that "never gets fully hard."

Registered Sex Offender

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

Epstein is seen with one accuser, Teala Davies, in a photo aboard a helicopter in 2002.

At the time ot the deposition, Epstein was being sued by several victims who claimed he sexually abused them as minors. It came after he struck a deal with Florida prosecutors in 2008 to plead guilty to charges of solicitation of prostitution and solicitation of prostitution with a minor under the age of 18.

He eventually served 13 months of an 18-month county jail sentence, during which he got a sweetheart deal in a work-release program that let him leave for the day and return at night. Epstein also had to register as a sex offender.

Police in West Palm Beach had initially prepped paperwork to arrest Epstein on more serious counts of unlawful sexual activity with a minor and lewd and lascivious molestation. Still, a prosecutor presented the case to a grand jury that came back with the lesser prostitution charge.

Epstein was found dead in a New York City jail cell while awaiting trial on far more serious sex trafficking charges in 2019.

