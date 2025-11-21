EXCLUSIVE: Jeffrey Epstein 'Driven to the Same Rages and Perversions as Hitler' — 'They Both Shared Identical Psychological Torments Over Their Mutant Micro-Penises'

The allegations have resurfaced alongside a new Channel 4 investigation which revealed Hitler, who took his life aged 56, likely suffered from Kallmann syndrome – a genetic disorder associated with underdeveloped genitalia.

Together, the claims paint a picture of two men whose violent control over others was, according to experts, intensified by lifelong shame and loathing over their manhoods – or lack thereof.

The most detailed modern account of Epstein's deformity came from victim Rina Oh, who said in an interview with Tina Brown about Epstein's privates: "He had an extremely deformed penis."

She added: "Some people have described it as the shape of an egg. I think it was more of the shape of a lemon, and it was really small when it was fully erect.

"It was probably like two inches."