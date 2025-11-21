Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Jeffrey Epstein 'Driven to the Same Rages and Perversions as Hitler' — 'They Both Shared Identical Psychological Torments Over Their Mutant Micro-Penises'

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein and Adolf Hitler
Source: MEGA

The claims paint a picture of two men whose violent control over others was intensified by shame of their manhoods.

Nov. 20 2025, Published 7:16 p.m. ET

Jeffrey Epstein was driven by a lifelong sexual insecurity that some who knew him say spiraled into violent domination-seeking behavior, with several sources telling RadarOnline.com his extreme anatomical deformity echoes recently disclosed genetic findings about Adolf Hitler's own suspected micro-penis.

The disgraced financier, who died in a New York jail in 2019 aged 66 from an apparent suicide while awaiting trial for sex trafficking, is now at the center of renewed scrutiny after multiple accounts described his penis as "shriveled," "egg-shaped" and "extremely deformed."

Kallmann Syndrome Parallels

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein and Adolf Hitler
Source: MEGA

Jeffrey Epstein faced new scrutiny over claims about his insecurity.

The allegations have resurfaced alongside a new Channel 4 investigation which revealed Hitler, who took his life aged 56, likely suffered from Kallmann syndrome – a genetic disorder associated with underdeveloped genitalia.

Together, the claims paint a picture of two men whose violent control over others was, according to experts, intensified by lifelong shame and loathing over their manhoods – or lack thereof.

The most detailed modern account of Epstein's deformity came from victim Rina Oh, who said in an interview with Tina Brown about Epstein's privates: "He had an extremely deformed penis."

She added: "Some people have described it as the shape of an egg. I think it was more of the shape of a lemon, and it was really small when it was fully erect.

"It was probably like two inches."

Rage Driven by Insecurity

Photo of Adolf Hitler
Source: MEGA

A Channel 4 report linked Adolf Hitler to a genetic condition affecting development.

According to Oh, the deformity fueled Epstein's volatility and cruelty.

"He carried this constant rage, and you could feel it," she said.

One former associate of Epstein said: "He swung between charm and fury, and a lot of that seemed driven by insecurity.

"He hated being mocked. He hated being questioned."

The source added Epstein's fixation on his genitals was widely known among those close to him.

"It wasn't just vanity. It was an obsession," they said.

In the book Filthy Rich by James Patterson, several accusers described Epstein's penis as "tiny," "teardrop-like" and "never fully hard."

The descriptions became infamous after a 2009 deposition emerged in which a lawyer asked Epstein whether he had "what's been described as an egg-shaped penis" – prompting the sex predator to smirk before the question was struck from the record.

The Chilling Genetic Link

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein
Source: House Committee Oversight

Rina Oh said Epstein often showed intense rage.

Psychologists say such acute bodily shame can metastasize into extreme dominance-seeking.

One specialist who reviewed the Epstein accounts said: "Men with severe genital deformities sometimes respond with hyper-aggression. It is not an excuse, but it can be a factor in the development of predatory behavior."

Parallels between Epstein and Hitler are being drawn after new DNA analysis, taken from a blood-stained sofa in the Berlin bunker where the Nazi leader shot himself dead, indicated he likely carried the genetic markers for Kallmann syndrome.

Professor Turi King, who led the study, said: "If he was to look at his own genetic results, he'd almost certainly have sent himself to the gas chambers."

The disorder is linked to underdeveloped genitalia and low testosterone, conditions historians believe contributed to Hitler's repressed rage and fragile masculinity.

Another source with knowledge of the Epstein investigation said: "When you read the genetic analysis of Hitler and compare it to victim testimony about Epstein, the parallels are chilling. "Both men projected power publicly while privately wrestling with profound sexual insecurity."

Strange Dynamic with Maxwell

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein and Teala Davies
Source: MEGA

In the book Filthy Rich by James Patterson, several accusers described Epstein's penis as 'tiny.'

Oh also described Epstein's toxic dynamic with his madam and fixer, British former socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, who is now serving a 20-year sentence in Florida for her part in the pedophile's global sex trafficking network.

She said: "Their relationship was very awful, very strange... Ghislaine was snickering at him in that British accent, and they were throwing insults at each other."

Epstein ultimately served 13 months of an 18-month sentence in 2008 after a plea deal, before federal prosecutors brought new charges in 2019, leading to his jail cell death in New York.

