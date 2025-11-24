EXCLUSIVE: The Very Telling Admission Jeffrey Epstein Made About Andrew Windsor That Is Heaping Even More Shame on Scandal-Swamped Former Duke

RadarOnline.com can reveal the disclosures come from a trove of more than 20,000 documents obtained by the U.S. House oversight committee from the Epstein estate , which were published last week as part of a broader congressional inquiry into why Epstein was not prosecuted federally before his death in 2019.

Andrew Windsor is facing even more fresh shame after newly released emails revealed Jeffrey Epstein privately urged a business associate to meet the former Duke of York because he was – in the sex trafficking pedophile's words – "great fun" to be around.

Nikolic replies: "Different kind of fun... met your friend Bill Clinton yesterday, followed up with (Nicholas) Sarkozy. Later in the day meeting your other friend Prince Andrew as he has some questions re Microsoft."

In one message, Epstein asks whether Nikolic has had "any fun" in Davos.

The emails include a January 2010 exchange between Epstein and Boris Nikolic , then 38, a former adviser to Bill Gates, during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, where Andrew was officially promoting British trade interests.

Epstein responded: "You can tell Andrew we are friends," before insisting, "He is good at that... he's great fun," according to the documents.

A source familiar with the emails said: "Epstein was clearly pushing the meeting because he believed Andrew could offer connections and entertainment. It reads like an attempt to pull Andrew further into his orbit."

Another source added: "The tone is unmistakable. Epstein wanted Andrew seen as an ally and the mention he is 'fun' is bringing yet more shame and embarrassment to Andrew's door."

Nikolic responds in the chain he had heard Andrew "is not that fun, but I trust your judgement," before regaling Epstein with a crude anecdote about a "22 years old hot blonde, blue eyes, Mexican chick," – adding: "Anything good is rented."

After meeting Andrew, he tells Epstein: "He is great... I think I would trade Davos for a good fashion week. Much more fun."

Nikolic, later named a back-up executor of Epstein's will, has previously said he was "shocked" by the designation and would not carry out the role if required.