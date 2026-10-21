Inside Jeff Goldblum's Steamy 2-Day Intimate Scene With Emma Thompson That Left Them 'Nervous' for Weeks

Thompson began acting in the late 1970s, but her feature film debut wasn't until 1989, when she starred in Mel Smith's rom-com The Tall Guy.

The movie follows an American actor (Goldblum) who is based in London and how his life changes after starting to date a nurse (Thompson) who he meets at the hospital.

Back in 2018, Thompson reflected on what it was like to film the steamy-yet-comedic intimate scene during an appearance on the My Dad Wrote a P-rno podcast.

"Because it was a comedy s-- scene, we were sh-gging on the piano, we were sh-gging in the breakfast things," she said. "There was shots of my a---- with bits of toast stuck to it. Two f---ing days of being nude on set."