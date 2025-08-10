Major Hollywood Star Claims Donald Trump Asked Her on a Date the Same Day She Got Divorced: 'I Thought It Was a Joke'

Thompson told an outlet the unexpected call from the billionaire came in 1998 while she was on the set of the dramedy Primary Colors.

The Saving Mr. Banks actress revealed: "I was in a trailer on the set … when my phone rang, and I answered it to hear the businessman, 79, say: 'Hello, this is Donald Trump.'"

She admitted: "I thought it was a joke and asked, 'How can I help you?' Maybe he needed directions from someone.

"Then he said: 'I'd love you to come and stay at one of my beautiful places. Maybe we could have dinner.'"

Her reply was polite but noncommittal. She said: "Well, that's very sweet. Thank you so much. I'll get back to you."