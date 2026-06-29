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Home > News > J.D. Vance

J.D. Vance Only MAGA Voice 'Rattling the Cages' with Donald Trump on Iran — Which 'Irritated' Prez

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Source: mega

J.D. Vance was the only member of Donald Trump's senior advisors to really take on the president about Iran, according to new claims.

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June 29 2026, Updated 7:00 a.m. ET

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J.D. Vance was the only member of Donald Trump's administration "rattling the cages" with the president over Iran, according to new claims.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the vice president’s stance over the war "irritated" Trump, claim the writers of bombshell book Regime Change which heavily profiles the dynamic between the two MAGA figureheads.

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Vance 'Warned Trump In Front Of Colleagues'

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Source: MEGA

Vance told Trump he thought the Iran war would be a 'disaster.'

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Appearing on Meet The Press on Sunday, co-writer Maggie Haberman was grilled on a passage in the book by NBC News's Ryan Nobles, which read: "Vance believed a regime change war with Iran would be a disaster.

"In front of his colleagues, he warned Trump that a war with Iran could break apart his political coalition and would be seen as a betrayal by many voters who had bought into the promise of no new wars."

Nobles then asked the New York Times journalist: "How did Vice President Vance, his willing to push back, affect his standing with Trump?"

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'None Of His Cabinet Thought This Would Be A Good Idea'

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Source: MEGA

Trump's received barely any support from advisors on Iran, author claims.

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Haberman responded: "So, It’s an interesting dynamic because he was not the only person who opposed this war in Trump's world, to be clear.

"In our reporting, and we write about this in the book, none of Trump’s senior advisors, none of his Cabinet, thought this was a good idea.

"But we should make clear that the people who were let into these discussions were so tiny as a group that it excluded the Treasury secretary and the Energy secretary, the people who would have to manage the after effects of an energy fall-out from this war, because they were concerned about leaks."

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Iran Views 'Cost Vance With Trump'

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Source: MEGA

Trump's relationship with his veep may be impacted by their differing views on Iran.

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She continued: "But Vance was the only one who really vocally took issue with this with Trump.

"And it irritated Trump, it cost Vance with Trump, but he was the only person who was really sort of rattling the cages.

"There were other advisors who did make cases against this.

"We should note that Dan Caine did lay out the scenarios for what could happen, munitions depletion, which clearly the U.S. has seen in a real way despite the fact that the administration keeps insisting otherwise.

"The fact that Iran could close the Strait of Hormuz. So, the president will keep saying he wasn’t warned — he absolutely was warned.

"But Dan Caine is not Mark Milley of Term 1. He is not engaging in these angry arguments with Donald Trump, and you see that play out."

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picture of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump blasted the author of 'Regime Change,' saying book was 'mostly made up,'

Haberman’s comments were made shortly after Trump branded her "Margot" and said her book, co-written by Jonathan Swan, was "mostly made up."

Taking to Truth Social, the president, 80, sounded off about the new book — Regime Change — which sold more than 150,000 copies on its first day.

He wrote: "Based on a very quick and boring briefing concerning the Magot Hagerman book about me, it is mostly made up, Fake News, largely fiction, as have been most of the things she has written about me for so many years.”

He added: "She is a third rate writer and intellect, who has made a first rate income because of your favorite President, ME.

"She was wrong about me on the Elections, although she knew I was going to win, BIG! She was wrong about me on the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax, and she was wrong about me on just about everything else. But she continues to spew out garbage, and people continue to buy it.”

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