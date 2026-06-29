J.D. Vance Only MAGA Voice 'Rattling the Cages' with Donald Trump on Iran — Which 'Irritated' Prez

RadarOnline.com can reveal the vice president’s stance over the war "irritated" Trump, claim the writers of bombshell book Regime Change which heavily profiles the dynamic between the two MAGA figureheads.

J.D. Vance was the only member of Donald Trump's administration "rattling the cages" with the president over Iran, according to new claims.

Nobles then asked the New York Times journalist: "How did Vice President Vance, his willing to push back, affect his standing with Trump?"

"In front of his colleagues, he warned Trump that a war with Iran could break apart his political coalition and would be seen as a betrayal by many voters who had bought into the promise of no new wars."

Appearing on Meet The Press on Sunday, co-writer Maggie Haberman was grilled on a passage in the book by NBC News's Ryan Nobles, which read: "Vance believed a regime change war with Iran would be a disaster.

"But we should make clear that the people who were let into these discussions were so tiny as a group that it excluded the Treasury secretary and the Energy secretary, the people who would have to manage the after effects of an energy fall-out from this war, because they were concerned about leaks."

"In our reporting, and we write about this in the book, none of Trump’s senior advisors, none of his Cabinet, thought this was a good idea.

Haberman responded: "So, It’s an interesting dynamic because he was not the only person who opposed this war in Trump's world, to be clear.

Trump's relationship with his veep may be impacted by their differing views on Iran.

She continued: "But Vance was the only one who really vocally took issue with this with Trump.

"And it irritated Trump, it cost Vance with Trump, but he was the only person who was really sort of rattling the cages.

"There were other advisors who did make cases against this.

"We should note that Dan Caine did lay out the scenarios for what could happen, munitions depletion, which clearly the U.S. has seen in a real way despite the fact that the administration keeps insisting otherwise.

"The fact that Iran could close the Strait of Hormuz. So, the president will keep saying he wasn’t warned — he absolutely was warned.

"But Dan Caine is not Mark Milley of Term 1. He is not engaging in these angry arguments with Donald Trump, and you see that play out."