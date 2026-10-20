Is Jay-Z Headlining the Super Bowl Halftime Show? Everything to Know About the Rapper's Decision to Choose Himself to Perform

Jay-Z could be stepping out from behind the Super Bowl halftime show and onto the stage himself.

The rapper has reportedly chosen himself to headline the Super Bowl LXI halftime show on Feb. 14, 2027, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

Jay-Z was selected after weeks of deliberation, with Miley Cyrus and Justin Bieber among the artists considered. However, the NFL and Roc Nation have not officially announced the performer.