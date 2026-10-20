Is Jay-Z Headlining the Super Bowl Halftime Show? Everything to Know About the Rapper's Decision to Choose Himself to Perform
Oct. 20 2026, Published 4:57 p.m. ET
Jay-Z could be stepping out from behind the Super Bowl halftime show and onto the stage himself.
The rapper has reportedly chosen himself to headline the Super Bowl LXI halftime show on Feb. 14, 2027, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.
Jay-Z was selected after weeks of deliberation, with Miley Cyrus and Justin Bieber among the artists considered. However, the NFL and Roc Nation have not officially announced the performer.
Could Jay-Z Be Officially Headlining the Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2027?
According to Puck, Jay-Z made the decision himself as the person overseeing the halftime show's artist selection through Roc Nation.
The report described the move as the next step in Roc Nation's relationship with the NFL, which began in 2019.
Roc Nation was brought in to advise on major NFL entertainment, including the Super Bowl, while also working with the league on its Inspire Change initiative.
That program focuses on education and economic advancement, police-community relations, and criminal justice reform.
If the report is accurate, the performance would mark Jay-Z's first time taking the Super Bowl halftime stage.
Jay-Z Previously Said He Wasn't Ready to Pick Himself
The reported decision is notable because Jay-Z previously acknowledged that he had considered performing but felt it was too soon.
During a January 2024 interview with Entertainment Tonight, he was asked whether he would eventually headline the halftime show. “I don’t know,” he said, adding that he thought it would be “selfish to pick myself too early.”
Jay-Z also discussed a previous opportunity to appear during the Super Bowl. In a 2020 New York Times interview, he recalled being asked to bring Rihanna and Kanye West to perform “Run This Town.”
He ultimately declined because he did not want the opportunity to depend on which artists he brought with him.
Who Else Was in the Running for the Halftime Show?
Puck reported that Miley Cyrus and Justin Bieber were considered before Jay-Z was chosen. TMZ separately reported in September that Bieber and Harry Styles were on Roc Nation's wish list for the 2027 show. Those reports have not been confirmed by the NFL.
The lack of an official announcement is important. In previous years, the NFL, Apple Music, and Roc Nation have jointly announced halftime performers, including Bad Bunny for Super Bowl LX in 2026.
How Has 2026 Been for Jay-Z?
The reported Super Bowl decision comes during a major year for Jay-Z's live career.
In 2026, he celebrated the 30th anniversary of Reasonable Doubt and the 25th anniversary of The Blueprint with stadium performances, including a three-show run at Yankee Stadium.
His 2026 activity also includes a sold-out Paris performance, while he has not released a studio album since 2017's 4:44.
Jay-Z's connection to the Super Bowl also has a family angle. Beyoncé headlined the halftime show in 2013 and later appeared as a guest during Coldplay's 2016 performance. She has not been announced as part of the 2027 show.