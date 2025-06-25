Petition to Ban Jax Taylor From Television Flooded With Signatures After He Grovels Over His 'Triggering' Behavior on 'The Valley'
A petition to ban Jax Taylor from television has been flooded with signatures.
Following an entire season of controversial behavior on The Valley, the troubled reality star apologized on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live for his actions, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Jax Must Go?
A few days after Taylor's appearance on WWHL, a Change.org petition was started on Tuesday titled, "Remove Jax Taylor from Television for Offensive Conduct."
The petition claimed: "Jax Taylor, a prominent figure in reality television, particularly known for his role in the popular series Vanderpump Rules, has repeatedly exhibited behavior that is deeply concerning and offensive. His actions have not only disrespected individuals and communities, but they also perpetuate harmful stereotypes, bullying, and negativity that have no place in today's progressive society. It is crucial that networks and producers take responsibility by disengaging from promoting such behavior."
The petition mentioned how Taylor has been involved in a handful of controversies over the years since skyrocketing to fame.
The post continued: "This kind of conduct sets a poor example for viewers and embodies values that are inconsistent with those of an inclusive and diverse media landscape."
The lengthy message explained how reality television should "entertain" viewers and not give a platform to those who display "offensive and harmless behavior."
It continued: "We call upon television networks to take a strong stand against this by firing Jax Taylor and ensuring future programming aligns with values of respect and integrity. By doing so, media influencers will understand that their words and actions have consequences, and a more respectful entertainment environment can begin to flourish."
The message concluded with requests for signatures.
Jax's Apology
On Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live, host Andy Cohen began the episode pointing out how many viewers weren't happy.
Taylor validated the viewers' feelings and offered a lengthy apology for his actions.
He said: "First of all, I want to apologize to everybody who is watching this right now. The stuff that was shown is pretty triggering to a lot of people, and I am watching it back, I watched the episode now."
Cohen replied to the star: "You watch it back, and I am just utterly embarrassed of my actions. Like I said, nobody should ever have to deal with the way I acted. Nobody should have to deal with, you know, verbal abuse from anybody. At minimum."
Taylor continued: "Yeah, I'm really sorry that, you know, people had to see all that."
After Cohen asked Taylor if he's "sorry" to his ex, Brittany Cartwright, he replied: "Very sorry to Britney, because it was a very, very, very tough year for both of us."
Taylor and Cartwright, both stars of Vanderpump Rules, married in June 2019.
The couple, who share one son together, separated in February 2024, and Cartwright filed for divorce in August 2024.
Jax's Sobriety
Following his decades-long battle with drug addiction, Taylor made the decision to be sober.
During his appearance on WWHL, he celebrated his 201st day of sobriety and opened up about undergoing regular drug testing, as well as battling his "other issues."
He explained he doesn't need to "legally" undergo drug testing but wants to do so to be "held accountable."
Taylor added: "To be honest with you, right now, that isn’t my issue. I've got a lot of other issues that I’ve got to deal with. My ego, my anger, my control, my manipulation, all these things."