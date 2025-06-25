Petition to Ban Jax Taylor From Television Flooded With Signatures After He Grovels Over His 'Triggering' Behavior on 'The Valley'

A few days after Taylor's appearance on WWHL, a Change.org petition was started on Tuesday titled, "Remove Jax Taylor from Television for Offensive Conduct."

The petition claimed: "Jax Taylor, a prominent figure in reality television, particularly known for his role in the popular series Vanderpump Rules, has repeatedly exhibited behavior that is deeply concerning and offensive. His actions have not only disrespected individuals and communities, but they also perpetuate harmful stereotypes, bullying, and negativity that have no place in today's progressive society. It is crucial that networks and producers take responsibility by disengaging from promoting such behavior."

The petition mentioned how Taylor has been involved in a handful of controversies over the years since skyrocketing to fame.

The post continued: "This kind of conduct sets a poor example for viewers and embodies values that are inconsistent with those of an inclusive and diverse media landscape."