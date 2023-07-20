Jason Aldean Concert Venue Sticking by Him After Backlash Over 'Racist, Pro-Gun' Lyrics and Music Video
Jason Aldean is set to take the stage this weekend for the largest country music festival in North America, joining several chart-topping performers who are ready to put on a stellar show.
RadarOnline.com has learned that he will be performing at Country Thunder 2023, where Keith Urban and more stars are seen on the lineup in Twin Lakes, Wisconsin.
Fans questioned if Aldean's upcoming tour gigs were still on amid lingering backlash over his new music video, Try That In A Small Town, which has drawn criticism as some have interpreted the lyrics to be promoting hate and violence.
"Cuss out a cop, spit in his face / Stomp on the flag and light it up / Yeah, ya think you're tough / Well, try that in a small town / See how far ya make it down the road," Aldean sings.
In the visual, many viewers were quick to point out that scenes were filmed at the Maury County Courthouse, where an African-American man named Henry Choate was lynched in 1927.
RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that it appears Country Thunder 2023 will still be hosting the hitmaker at the star-studded music event.
"We, as a festival, are aware of the conversation pertaining to Jason Aldean's latest video release. We understand he has released a statement, and direct all further inquiries towards that statement," a rep for Country Thunder told this site in a statement.
The spokesperson noted they had no further comment and "are looking forward to a weekend of wonderful weather, and great music." Aldean is set to take the stage on Saturday.
In his statement, the Dirt Road Anthem star shut down misconceptions surrounding his latest release after his publicist confirmed Aldean did not choose the location. Meanwhile, the production company for the video, TackleBox, noted it was a "popular filming location outside of Nashville" and cited several music videos and films that have been filmed there.
"In the past 24 hours, I have been accused of releasing a pro-lynching song (a song that has been out since May) and was subject to the comparison that I (direct quote) was not too pleased with the nationwide BLM protests. These references are not only meritless but dangerous," Aldean wrote while breaking his silence on the controversy via social media.
"There is not a single lyric in the song that references race or points to it," Aldean declared. "There isn't a single video clip that isn't real news footage — and while I can try and respect others to have their own interpretation of a song with music — this one goes too far."