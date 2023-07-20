Jason Aldean Concert Venue Sticking by Him After Backlash Over 'Racist, Pro-Gun' Lyrics and Music Video

In his statement, the Dirt Road Anthem star shut down misconceptions surrounding his latest release after his publicist confirmed Aldean did not choose the location. Meanwhile, the production company for the video, TackleBox, noted it was a "popular filming location outside of Nashville" and cited several music videos and films that have been filmed there.

"In the past 24 hours, I have been accused of releasing a pro-lynching song (a song that has been out since May) and was subject to the comparison that I (direct quote) was not too pleased with the nationwide BLM protests. These references are not only meritless but dangerous," Aldean wrote while breaking his silence on the controversy via social media.

"There is not a single lyric in the song that references race or points to it," Aldean declared. "There isn't a single video clip that isn't real news footage — and while I can try and respect others to have their own interpretation of a song with music — this one goes too far."