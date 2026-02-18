Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > James Van Der Beek

Shock Romance: James Van Der Beek 'Secretly Dated Dawson's Creek' Co-star Katie Holmes — 'They Decided to Keep Quiet'

picture of James Van Der Beek and Katie Holmes
Source: MEGA

Late actor James Van Der Beek secretly dated his 'Dawson's Creek' co-star Katie Holmes during the show's heyday.

Feb. 18 2026, Published 3:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

James Van Der Beek is believed to have secretly dated his Dawson’s Creek co-star Katie Holmes during the teen show’s heyday, according to new claims, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The late actor, who died on February 11 after a two-year battle with colorectal cancer aged 48, was regarded by Holmes as her "teen love," while another source dubbed their relationship a "brief fling."

Article continues below advertisement

'Everybody On Set Knew About It'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
picture of James Van Der Beek and Katie Holmes
Source: MEGA

The pair, here as Joey Potter and Dawson Leery, kept their brief romance away from prying eyes, but it was common knowledge on set.

Article continues below advertisement

The duo starred as Joey Potter and Dawson Leery on the early-2000s hit teen drama. The Daily Mail claims the pair dated before Holmes moved on with co-star Joshua Jackson, who played Pacey Witter.

An insider said, "James and Katie dated for a bit. They tried to keep their relationship secret, but everyone on the set knew about it. Then news of them being a couple began to filter out."

"They didn’t want to talk about their love lives in public, so they decided to keep quiet about it," the source claimed.

Article continues below advertisement

Pair Realized They Were 'Better Off As Friends'

picture of James Van Der Beek and Katie Holmes
Source: MEGA

The apparent romance didn't last long as the couple saw themselves first as friends, rather than boyfriend and girlfriend.

Article continues below advertisement

A second source added: "Everyone loved James both as a friend and a love interest, and James and Katie definitely had a brief moment with each other, but realized very fast, they were better off as friends.

"And that was totally cool with them; they never made it an issue whatsoever."

When Van Der Beek passed away, Holmes shared a sweet tribute to her former co-star on Instagram,

She wrote: "To share a space with your imagination is sacred – breathing the same air in the land of make believe and trusting that each other's hearts are safe in their expression."

After the show ended, Van Der Beek and Holmes moved forward in very different ways.

Article continues below advertisement

Going On To Experience Very Different Lives

picture of Katie Holmes
Source: MEGA

Holmes later went on to have a very public romance with Tom Cruise, while Van Der Beek enjoyed a quieter existence.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Photo of 60 Minutes logo

'60 Minutes' Star Admits Leadership Overhaul Has Been 'Challenging' as New 'Anti-Woke' Boss Bari Weiss Restructures Network — 'People Are Fearful'

Photo of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Kid Rock

Shirtless RFK Jr. and Kid Rock Mercilessly Mocked for 'Embarrassing' Hot Tub Video — 'My Eyes Are Bleeding'

Article continues below advertisement

The 47-year-old later married Tom Cruise in a lavish ceremony in November 2006. Nearly six years later, she filed for divorce and was granted full custody of their now 19-year-old daughter, Suri Noelle.

Van Der Beek, on the other hand, married Heather McComb in 2003, the same year the show ended, before they divorced in 2010.

He later married film producer Kimberly Van Der Beek. Together they share six children: Olivia, Joshua, Annabel, Emilia, Gwendolyn, and Jeremiah.

The actor eventually left Los Angeles with his family for a quieter life in Texas.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
James Van Der Beek
Source: MEGA

Van Der Beek was unable to attend last year's 'Dawson's Creek' reunion in person.

In September 2025, much of the Dawson’s Creek cast reunited in New York City for a script reading benefiting F Cancer.

The event was organized to support Van Der Beek after his 2023 diagnosis. Though he was expected to attend, he pulled out at the last minute due to a stomach virus.

Instead, he sent a video message, while Lin-Manuel Miranda stepped in to read his role. His daughters also performed a sweet surprise solo tribute during the theme song singalong.

After the event, Holmes posted again, writing: "I will never find the words for what these three beautiful humans mean to me. For our shared journey. For our everlasting bond. James, Josh, Michelle… from April 1997 – I love you. James, you got this. We got you."

Van Der Beek replied simply: "Love you! Thank you for being you."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.