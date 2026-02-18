Shock Romance: James Van Der Beek 'Secretly Dated Dawson's Creek' Co-star Katie Holmes — 'They Decided to Keep Quiet'

A second source added: "Everyone loved James both as a friend and a love interest, and James and Katie definitely had a brief moment with each other, but realized very fast, they were better off as friends.

"And that was totally cool with them; they never made it an issue whatsoever."

When Van Der Beek passed away, Holmes shared a sweet tribute to her former co-star on Instagram,

She wrote: "To share a space with your imagination is sacred – breathing the same air in the land of make believe and trusting that each other's hearts are safe in their expression."

After the show ended, Van Der Beek and Holmes moved forward in very different ways.