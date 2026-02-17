James Van Der Beek Hit With Huge Tax Bill Before Death: 'Dawson's Creek' Star Grappled With Six-Figure Debt Ahead of $4.2M Ranch Purchase
Feb. 17 2026, Published 11:07 a.m. ET
James Van Der Beek was hit with a six-figure tax bill before his death, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Dawson's Creek star, who passed away last Wednesday after a two-year battle with colorectal cancer, was issued a federal tax lien in November 2021 for unpaid taxes for the years 2018 and 2019.
Forced To Pay Off $270,000 Debt
According to TMZ, Van Der Beek and his wife Kimberly owed $95,438.31 for 2017 and $173,890.31 for 2019, for a grand total of $269,328.62.
The couple — who purchased a $4.2million ranch in Austin, Texas, weeks before Van Der Beek's passing — paid off the debt, and the lien was released in April 2022.
Following his death, friends of the Van Der Beeks set up a GoFundMe to help newly widowed Kimberly and their six kids with expenses, as the cost of his medical care "left the family out of funds."
'Out Of Funds' Family Needed Financial Support
A description on the GoFundMe site stated: "In the wake of this loss, Kimberly and the children are facing an uncertain future.
"The costs of James’s medical care and the extended fight against cancer have left the family out of funds. They are working hard to stay in their home and to ensure the children can continue their education and maintain some stability during this incredibly difficult time."
The message continued: "The support of friends, family, and the wider community will make a world of difference as they navigate the road ahead.
"Your generosity will help cover essential living expenses, pay bills, and support the children’s education. Every donation, no matter the size, will help Kimberly and her family find hope and security as they rebuild their lives. Thank you for considering a gift to support them."
Widow Targeted By Cruel Trolls
The GoFundMe page sparked controversy due to the Van Der Beek family asking for public donations despite living in an expensive house with a reported fortune estimated between $12million to $15million fortune.
The trolling comments are too vile to reprint in full here, but some trolls have heartlessly – and wrongly – branded Kimberly a "money-grubber" and "death gold-digger."
One source close to the family told us: "People see a headline figure and assume that money is just sitting in a bank account. But they don't see the financial impact of years of specialist treatments, experimental therapies, travel, and the loss of steady income during prolonged illness."
The star’s rep was forced to clarify the family only just purchased their ranch, thanks to friends offering to help with down payments turning their rental agreement into a mortgage.
Van Der Beek and Kimberly relocated their family to Spicewood, Texas, from Los Angeles in 2020.
The decision to move was influenced by their children, with the late father of six sharing in a 2021 interview that he wanted them to be closer to nature.
"We wanted to give the children space, and we wanted them to live in nature," he said at the time.
Van Der Beek and his wife share daughters Olivia, 15, Annabel, 12, Emilia, nine, and Gwendolyn, seven, as well as sons Joshua, 13, and Jeremiah, four.