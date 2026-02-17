James Van Der Beek Hit With Huge Tax Bill Before Death: 'Dawson's Creek' Star Grappled With Six-Figure Debt Ahead of $4.2M Ranch Purchase

According to TMZ, Van Der Beek and his wife Kimberly owed $95,438.31 for 2017 and $173,890.31 for 2019, for a grand total of $269,328.62.

The couple — who purchased a $4.2million ranch in Austin, Texas, weeks before Van Der Beek's passing — paid off the debt, and the lien was released in April 2022.

Following his death, friends of the Van Der Beeks set up a GoFundMe to help newly widowed Kimberly and their six kids with expenses, as the cost of his medical care "left the family out of funds."