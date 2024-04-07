Jailed Venezuelan Migrant Influencer Who Encouraged Squatting Claims He's Being 'Persecuted' After Getting Arrested by ICE

Additionally, Moreno might be facing federal firearm charges following his involvement in videos displaying firearms on social media.

Despite this, he maintained he was being unfairly targeted due to his online content, which he intended to fight for using his First Amendment rights.

Prior to his detention, Moreno's social media accounts encouraged migrants to come to the US and promoted making money through begging on the streets, sparking controversy.

He defended his actions by distinguishing between his on-screen persona and real-life self, stating, "The person who is in my videos, my character, is not the same person as Leonel Moreno."

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.