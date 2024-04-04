‘Migrant influencer’ Leonel Moreno, Famous For TikToks Encouraging Migrants to Squat in US Homes, Under Investigation for Gun Charges

Leonel Moreno, a content creator from Venezuela who lived in Ohio illegally and became known as the “migrant influencer,” could soon face federal gun charges, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Moreno has become known for his TikTok video rants, in which he encourages migrants to take advantage of America’s social benefits, particularly squatter’s rights.

In one video, he advised his followers that “if a house is not inhabited, we can seize it.”