‘Migrant influencer’ Leonel Moreno, Famous For TikToks Encouraging Migrants to Squat in US Homes, Under Investigation for Gun Charges
Leonel Moreno, a content creator from Venezuela who lived in Ohio illegally and became known as the “migrant influencer,” could soon face federal gun charges, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Moreno has become known for his TikTok video rants, in which he encourages migrants to take advantage of America’s social benefits, particularly squatter’s rights.
In one video, he advised his followers that “if a house is not inhabited, we can seize it.”
He could also be seen in some of the videos holding guns at a firearms store.
“Thank God I already have my license,” he said in one post.
His TikTok account @leitooficial_25, which had more than half a million followers, has since been suspended.
Officials with the United States Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) are in talks with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) about potentially citing Moreno under the Gun Control Act, according to a source who spoke with the New York Post.
Internal records obtained by the outlet showed the agency was aware Moreno, 27, “has been on national news for being viral on TikTok encouraging illegal immigration.”
An ICE spokesperson, however, could not confirm or deny any information about its ongoing investigations.
“Leonel Moreno is an unlawfully present citizen of Venezuela, who illegally entered the country April 23, 2022,” the spokesperson reportedly said.
A former ATF special agent, Peter Forcelli, told the outlet that Moreno would be charged if he was found to be in possession of a firearm transported across state lines while living in the country illegally.
The TikToker was arrested near Columbus on March 29 for failing to report to immigration officials for required check-ins. He remains in custody at the Geauga County Jail.
He had been wanted by ICE officials since he illegally crossed the border at Eagle Pass, Texas, in April of 2022, according to Daily Mail.
“Charges under [Gun Control Act section] 922.g are a serious matter and can result in significant legal consequences for Moreno,” John Fabbricatore, the former head of the ICE field office in Denver, told the Post.
He also said additional charges would “escalate” Moreno’s case and could prolong his time behind bars.
Parolees are banned from possessing, shipping, transporting, or receiving firearms or ammunition under the U.S. Gun Control Act.
There has been no evidence suggesting Moreno actually purchased a gun, however.
“Based on the fact that he’s advocating going into people’s homes and taking them over is incredibly concerning,” Forcelli noted.
A popularly held belief is that Moreno aimed to purposefully incite anger with his videos, racking up views from rage-watchers.
"He's a Venezuelan tiktoker who's gone absolutely viral for all the wrong reasons and is a complete an utter embarrassment and disgrace to my home country," Daniel Laplana, a Venezuelan, posted to X, according to Daily Mail.
With his TikTok account suspended, Moreno has taken to Instagram to continue his incendiary posts.
In a series of videos he posted a week ago, the content creator can be seen showing off a serious stack of $100 bills, singing about getting rich in America, while his child rolls around in front of him.
Concern quickly spread in the comments.
"Praying for this babygirl," one person wrote in a comment liked 50 times.