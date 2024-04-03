Your tip
Murder Victim Ruby Garcia's Sister Slams Trump, Says Ex-Prez Never Contacted Family After Death Despite Claim

ruby garcia sister says trump never spoke to familypp
Mavi Garcia said Donald Trump never reached out to her family after Ruby's death.

Apr. 3 2024, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

The sister of murder victim Ruby Garcia spoke out about former president Donald Trump's speech in Grand Rapids, Michigan on Tuesday, denying his on-air claim that he reached out to the 25-year-old's family after her tragic death.

"He did not speak with any of us, so it was kind of shocking seeing that he had said that he had spoken with us, and misinforming people on live TV," Mavi Garcia revealed, RadarOnline.com has learned.

ruby garcia sister says trump never spoke to family
Mavi said she has a tight-knit brood and she would known if that had happened.

The death of her beloved sibling in March has left loved ones completely devastated.

Brandon Ortiz-Vite, who police said was her boyfriend that had been in the U.S. illegally, confessed to killing her and dumping her along US-131 in Grand Rapids.

Mavi, however, said their relationship had not yet progressed to that label, telling news outlet Target 8 in hindsight, "I wish he would have stayed in Mexico."

Ortiz-Vite had been deported from the U.S. back in 2020, but returned.

He is now facing felony murder charges after the death and carjacking of Garcia. Police said he used a handgun he bought illegally to shoot her multiple times following an argument. He then abandoned her body near the freeway and drove off in her car.

"This is another case of a domestic violence homicide that we've seen, quite frankly, far too often over the last few years," according to Kent County Prosecutor Christopher Becker.

Trump addressed the tragic death of Garcia in his speech last night while railing against President Joe Biden's immigration policies.

michigan department of corrections
"Now Ruby's loved ones and community are left grieving for this incredible young woman, remembering what they called her. They said she had just this most contagious laughter, and when she walked into a room, she lit up that room. And I've heard that from so many people. I spoke to some of her family," the embattled GOP frontrunner said.

Mavi now feels upset that her sister's death turned into something political, noting she stopped watching after that part. "It's always been about illegal immigrants," she shared. "Nobody really speaks about when Americans do heinous crimes, and it's kind of shocking why he would just bring up illegals. What about Americans who do heinous crimes like that?"

"The focus should be on my sister right now, who she was in life. I want people to remember who she was in life," Mavi said. "She was a very happy person, a very generous person."

"Could light up a room," Mavi added, to which correspondent Ken Kolker pointed out Trump mentioned that. She agreed "he did get one part right."

